Noah Lyles turns to fans for input on wedding plans with fiancée Junelle Bromfield

American track star Noah Lyles asked his fans on social media whether he should stream the wedding process with his fiancée, Junelle Bromfield. Bromfield and Lyles announced their engagement in October 2024, and are planning to get married in the Spring of next year. The couple has discussed their wedding plans in detail before, saying that they plan to have 250 people attend.

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield first met after the Jamaican slid into Lyles' DM's back in 2018. Their first date didn't go so well, leading to them staying friends. As time went on, however, they reconnected and began dating in 2022. Bromfield is also a sprinter herself and competes mainly in the 400m events.

In a story shared on Instagram, Lyles asked his fans if he should stream his wedding to Bromfield:

"Should me and @junellebromfield stream our wedding process,"

Noah Lyles last competed at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where he won two gold medals in the 200m and 4x100m relay events, respectively.

Noah Lyles's fiancée Junelle Bromfield on their wedding: "There's so much the future holds for us"

Noah Lyles's fiancée Junelle Bromfield recently opened up about the details of their wedding, which is set to take place in Spring 2026. In an interview with People Magazine, Bromfield said:

"If it was up to Noah, we'd probably have like 400 people. We're only having about 250, so I got the number down a little bit. I want to get as many Jamaicans involved as possible - my makeup artist, my dress, everything. One of our wedding themes will be all things melanin, all the shades. When I think about spending my life with Noah, I feel very excited because I know there's so much the future holds for us,"

Lyles also stated that he will have a big say on the reception:

"I’m going to be honest, the reception is definitely going to be heavily influenced by me. I want everybody to have fun and interact with each other. I want the cultures mixing, people taking photos and everybody showing up in their Sunday best.”

Junelle Bromfield has been on a break from competition since her participation at the Paris Olympics a year ago. She appears to be focusing on her wedding to Lyles as well as other ventures beyond her sport.

