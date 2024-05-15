Noah Lyles geared up to defend the 150m title at Adidas Atlanta City Games

As the Adidas Atlanta City Games approach, Noah Lyles is gearing up to get his hands on the gold medal once again. The American sprint sensation will be defending his title in the 150m event at the Atlanta City Games. It is one of the most anticipated races as Lyles will be aiming to surpass Usain Bolt's mark at the 150m event. The '3-peat' sprinter has already begun the countdown.

Noah Lyles competed in the 150m at the Adidas Atlanta City Games in 2023. He clocked a blistering 14.56 seconds to win the race ahead of his fellow contenders. His timing stands No. 3 on the list after Usain Bolt's 14.35s and Tyson Gay's 14.41s.

Lyles is all geared up for the event as is evident from his social media post. He shared a video from last year's race and expressed his excitement by starting the countdown to the Atlanta City Games. The video carried a powerful introduction of Noah Lyles. It said:

"Our final athlete tonight, the ultimate entertainer, a man of fashion, art, and all things athletic and he is hoping to do something special for you tonight and he's already down the track, American Noah Lyles."

The post's caption read:

"3 Days Away!"

Noah Lyles will be competing against some of the best athletes in the 150m category. His brother Josephus Lyles will also be running in this event. Some of the other competitors are Zharnel Hughes, Alexander Ogando and Akani Simbine.

Noah Lyles makes a special announcement for Adidas Atlanta City Games

Noah Lyles recently shared a piece of good news for all the track and field enthusiasts. In most of the events, the spectators and fans usually complain about the broadcasting of events and are usually perplexed about where to watch the track and field events.

Noah Lyles and Adidas Atlanta City Games have collaborated to live-stream the event on their YouTube channels for free. The sprint icon announced the news on his social media handle. He shared a thread on Instagram and named it a "Special announcement". The post's caption read:

"Me and @adidasatlcutygames are partnering to Live stream the track meet. We are super excited to be the first YouTube channel to bring this to life. The link to my YouTube channel is in my bio."

Noah Lyles recently clocked 9.96s to win gold at the Bermuda Grand Prix in the men's 100m. Along with this, he anchored the US team in men's 4x100m at the World Athletics Relay in Nassau, Bahamas, and stood atop the podium after clocking a time of 37.40s. The team included Courtney Lindsey, Kenny Bednarek, Kyree King and himself.

After these recent feats, Lyles has his sights on a podium finish at the Adidas Atlanta City Games 2024.