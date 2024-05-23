Noah Lyles' mother shares the secret of raising two successful competitive athletes during mental health awareness month

Noah Lyles' mom shared her experience of raising two kids who chose a competitive career in track and field. May is considered Mental Health Awareness month, and Lyles' mother Keisha Caine took the opportunity to share some tips for the parents.

Noah Lyles is a dominant track name, making waves in the 100m and 200m on the global stage. At the 2023 World Championships, he earned three golds (100m,200m, 4x100m relay), which gave him the title of a 'three-peater'. In 2024, he maintained his win streak with a couple of 60m, 100m and 4x100m relay wins.

Josephus Lyles, a year younger than the 200m Olympic silver medalist, stepped into the pro track in 2016 alongside his brother. His personal best time in 200m is 19.93, which earned him a spot among the 100 fastest men in that category.

Interestingly, the Lyles brothers hail from an athletic family, as their mother Keisha Caine and father Kevin Lyles are former track athletes. In a recent Journey to Gold podcast by USATF, Noah Lyles graced the hot seat to quote his mother saying "greedy is like a sin" after he exuded confidence in a feud with Fred Kerley over 4x400m participation.

That statement proved that Keisha Caine guides the boys to walk on the right track. Lyles Brothers Foundation president, Caine, partnered with True Sports USA and USA Anti Doping to shed light on being a supportive mother on the track and keeping a check on their mental health simultaneously, summing up in three points.

"I have three tips for you. Number 1 - Let your kid have fun, Please. I did not force Noah and Josephus to run tracks they run it because they loved it and because they have fun.

"Number 2- Be proud of your kids. Whether they win, loose or draw. As long as they do their best, make sure that they know that is good enough and.."

"Number 3- It can be a lot of pressure to run track, to go to school, do your homework sometimes apply to college...make sure your kid knows that you are a safe place to lie on and if it really becomes too much or you wanna make sure that your kid doesn't lose their identity, they perhaps think about sports psychologist."

Noah Lyles' mother has the same personality as her son

Last year, Noah Lyles announced that his docuseries, Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project would release on August 18. The project revolves around the professional and personal life of the Olympic silver medalist, his attempt to break Usain Bolt's record, and taking the sport to new heights.

But without his mother, he couldn't have built such a strong global presence. On his X handle, he had extended heartfelt gratitude to Caine for being the biggest inspiration in his life.

In response, his mother shared some of the personality traits that the two share, which led Lyles to draw inspiration from her.

"Our personalities are so similar. We're both very sensitive. We're both extroverts, but then we both need our time to ourselves."

