Noah Lyles picks his favorite Letsile Tebogo record in light of Botswana athlete's recent exploits

Reigning 100m and 200m world champion Noah Lyles recently picked his favorite record from Botswana athlete Letsile Tebogo’s recent performances. The 20-year-old sprinter stunned the athletic world with his world record timings in the last few weeks.

Kanye-born Letsile Tebogo displayed his athletic brilliance in the 200m, 300m, and 400m races by clocking respective records. Each of Tebogo’s athletic exploits has stirred a notion that he might prove to be a threat for American athlete, Noah Lyles at the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

However, amid the buzz about the Botswana athlete’s potential, his competitor Lyles picked up one of his performances that impressed him. He mentioned in a fan’s post:

"300m"

Lyles chose Tebogo’s 300m race performance which he delivered in February at Simbine Curro Classic Shoot-Out in Pretoria, South Africa. He ran the fastest ever in the championship by clocking 30.69s. Tebogo’s timing surpassed Wayde van Niekerk’s 30.81s from Ostrava, 2017.

Moreover, his remarkable performance in the 300m raised speculations in the athletics world about his entry into a new category in the Paris Olympics. However, Tebogo has not made any confirmations yet.

The Botswana athlete also stunned the world by clocking a world lead of 19.94s in the 200m race at the ASA Athletics Grand Prix. He also ran a personal best of 44.29s in the 400m race at the ASA Grand Prix.

Noah Lyles shares his take on Letsile Tebogo’s abilities

Lyles at World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Three

During his recent interview with Letsrun.com, Noah Lyles said that Letsile Tebogo has immense potential. He observed the young athlete in the 2023 World Athletics Championships and believed he could do great in the future. Lyles said:

“I think it’s kind of a real situation where I already knew he was good at his endurance…that’s not the thing that I believe is going to be his greatest improvement."

Lyles shared about Letsile Tebogo’s 100m performance at the world championships:

“I think his greatest improvement is going to be in the 100m…the faster his 100m gets, I guess the faster his overall ability is going to dramatically improve. It’s similar to how my career kind of is."

He concluded:

“Looking at him at World’s I think he has the talent and the ability to get stronger and as he gets older, he should be able to get stronger. He is very purposeful with his strength and if he maintains that, then he will be a force to threaten us.”

Kanye-born Letsile Tebogo was the youngest competitor to go headstrong against American athlete Noah Lyles at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The Botswana athlete chased Lyles’s 9.83s in the 100m race and 19.52s in the 200m race. Tebogo won the silver medal in the 100m race, clocking 9.88s, and also clinched the bronze medal in the 200m race by running 19.81s.