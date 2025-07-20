Noah Lyles reveals birthday wish during celebrations with girlfriend Junelle Bromfield

Noah Lyles recently revealed his birthday wish during his celebrations with his girlfriend and Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield. The Olympic champion sprinter recently participated in the London leg of the Wanda Diamond League 2025, a day after his 28th birthday.
Bromfield uploaded a video of Lyles celebrating his birthday with a pastry and some sparkles on her Instagram story. During the celebrations, the Jamaican athlete asked if he would have something for his birthday.
"What you gonna wish for, handsome?"
Lyles mumbled 'Everything', to which Bromfield laughed. She even posted laughing emoticons on the video she shared in her Instagram story.
Bromfield previously posted an affectionate message for Lyles on her Instagram story. The caption read,
"Happy birthday baby🎉🎉@nojo18 THIS YEAR WILL BE FULL OF BLESSINGS."
Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield got engaged in October 2024. Though the two had interacted first on social media in 2017, it wasn't until 2022 that the couple started dating each other. Lyles and Bromfield hope for a grand wedding next year.
Noah Lyles drops a bold message about his track future
Noah Lyles previously shared his thoughts about his future in track. He expressed his confidence in taking over the track world in the upcoming years. In his conversation with the media ahead of the London leg of the Diamond League, Lyles revealed,
"To be honest, I do a lot of things outside of track as if you know, I started my own production company so, probably having a few shows out in the world, some to do with track, some probably not. Maybe, even getting a cartoon movie made about sports would be really cool probably even start my own track and field league by then I'll be 32 so, it'll be right after LA so, I'll either have taken over the track world or have three gold medals at the Olympics either of them sound great," he said.
Lyles recently took part in the London leg of the Wanda Diamond League. He participated in the 100m event, which was held on July 19, a day after his 28th birthday. However, Lyles couldn't add the cherished icing of a victory, as he was outpaced by Oblique Seville of Jamaica, who won the event with a timing of 9.86 seconds, while Lyles finished second with a season best of 10 seconds.