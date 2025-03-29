Noah Lyles shares honest opinion about competing in new track event after nine years

American track and field athlete Noah Lyles recently shared his thoughts on running a 400m distance. Lyles' last 400m race came nine years ago in 2016 during the Forestville McNamara Mustangs Invitational.

He won the race after clocking his personal best 400m run time of 47.04 seconds. Since then, Lyles has shifted his focus majorly to the 100m and 200m distances, a stint which saw him become the 100m Olympic and World champion, and bag two Olympic 200m bronze medals, and also the 200m World champion.

Just a few weeks into his 2025 track and field season, Lyles shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle where he stated that he was indulging in a 400m training session a day ago, which tempted him to run a 400m race soon. He wrote:

"Did a 400m workout yesterday and I’m not gonna lie… I think I need to run a 400 soon"

Besides the 100m and 200m distances, Lyles has also had a good record in the 60m distance during indoor events. He won the silver medal last year during the World Indoors, finishing just behind Christian Coleman. Notably, he also competed in the 4x400m event in the same tournament and bagged the silver medal as part of the US quartet.

Noah Lyles sheds light on his process to enhance his skills on the track

Noah Lyles during the initial rounds of the 100m event during the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Noah Lyles recently opened up about the process he uses to enhance his track skills. Lyles shared that his relationship with his coach, Lance Brauman, is very good and also helps him a lot in learning.

Additionally, he also mentioned that he has a knack for learning his sport and identifying his weaknesses, and to look for new techniques that give him an extra edge. Lyles said via DCP Entertainment (6:23 onwards):

"I have a very good coach, me and my coach Lance Brauman have been together since 2016, all the way to now we listen to each other, we learn and we are both constantly looking for the next goal. I learn my sport very well, I'm very adapt to figuring out what's the newest technology, what's the newest thought and processing for running techniques, where do I find that extra inch, where do I find that weakness in myself."

During the conversation, Noah Lyles also remarked that he can easily work on his strong side, but to identify and work on his weaknesses is very difficult in his opinion.

