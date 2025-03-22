“Willing to be uncomfortable"- When Noah Lyles made his stance clear about possibility of surpassing Usain Bolt in fandom

The three-time Olympic medalist, Noah Lyles, had previously expressed his desire to surpass the Jamaican legend Usain Bolt in terms of recognition and influence in the world of track and field. The iconic athlete from Gainesville, Florida, stated his belief that he could rejuvenate the athletics world in the US.

Bolt is highly recognized for elevating track and field back to the global scale. In June last year, Lyles mentioned that he can succeed more, especially in his country. In his interview with Time, Lyles expressed his thoughts, highlighting the focus on creating his flourishing track image. He mentioned:

“Yeah, why not. That’s my plan. I have the personality, I have the speed, I have the showmanship. I have the marketing mindset. I’m willing to be uncomfortable.”

Lyles expressed confidence in his abilities to become the next icon of track and field, also placing emphasis on the necessary qualities required to become that. The seven-time World Championship medalist had also mentioned his willingness to move out of his comfort zone in order to achieve his goals.

Usain Bolt has etched his name in the annals of the history of track and field. The former athlete currently holds world records in the 100m with 9.58 seconds, the 200m with 19.19 seconds, and the 4x100m relay with 36.84 seconds.

Meanwhile, Lyles is the current Olympic champion in the 100m and has two medals from the World Indoor Championships, three medals from World Relays, and two medals from the World U20 Championships.

Noah Lyles shares his insights on approaching mental health as a part of life

Noah Lyles at TRACK & FIELD: FEB 02 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Apart from his Olympic and World Championship feats, Noah Lyles also holds two medals from the Pan American U20 Championships. He tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the 200m at the 2024 Paris Olympics and despite the challenges, clinched the bronze medal in the event.

In his interview with the Olympics, Lyles, who is a mental health advocate, disclosed that maintaining mental balance is an everyday aspect. He shared:

“Mental health isn’t its own entity, it’s everyday life. We’re just talking about everyday things and so it just happens that you feel uncomfortable because you feel vulnerable [and] that stops you wanting to talk about it. But it’s still the same everyday things you go through all the time.”

Beyond his successful track and field career, Noah Lyles promotes increasing the marketing presence of the sport to bring more attention and fame to the world of athletics.

