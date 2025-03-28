Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 1-word reaction to $4,000,000-worth Noah Lyles proposing 'party at Athlos'

llAlexis Ohanian, the husband of 23-time Major winner Serena Williams, has thanked Noah Lyles for supporting Athlos 25. Ohanian inaugurated the event as the 776 Invitational in 2024, offering record-breaking purses to female track stars, and then renamed it Athlos. The 2025 Athlos meet will take place in New York in October.

Lyles is the Olympic 100-meter champion and a six-time world champion athlete across various disciplines. The 27-year-old, who is worth $4 million, according to celebritynetworth.com, is arguably the US' most prominent track and field figure, with charisma to match his speed. Lyles won two Olympic bronze medals in the 200 meters before finally capturing a historic gold in the 100-meter sprint event in Paris 2024.

Ohanian had shared a message on his X (formerly Twitter) account in which he thanked supporters for being a part of October's event. He posted:

"Legends love legends. Appreciate y'all recognizing what we're building with @ATHLOS! Seeing the value in these incredible women athletes means everything. Trackside suites got your names on it for ATHLOS NYC 2025 - see you in October?!"

Lyles immediately replied, "Party at Athlos", prompting Ohanian to deliver his one-word response to the iconic sprinter:

"Indubitably"

Still taken from Alexis Ohanian's X account | Source: X/@alexisohanian

The Armenian businessman invests in several women's sports and has a particular interest in basketball. He donated an undisclosed sum to the University of Virginia (UVA) women's basketball team as part of a long-term commitment.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams are keen investors in women's athletics and sports in general

Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 - Source: Getty

In addition to their commitment to female athletics and basketball, Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams are stakeholders in Angel City FC, the women's soccer team that plays in the National Women's Soccer League.

Earlier this year, the Reddit co-founder Ohanian appeared at the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi and talked about his passion for women's sports. He replied to Forbes after it posted on X about how far women's sports have come in recent years.

"5 years ago, the default narrative from investors (and even some previous team owners) was that investing in women's professional sports was a fool's errand. How quickly times have changed."

Williams and her husband are prominent supporters of women's sports. Their daughter Olympia, 7, is showing early signs of promise as an athlete and golfer. Athlos would be the perfect arena for Olympia to display her athletic prowess in the future if she aspires to have a career in athletics.

