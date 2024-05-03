Noah Lyles weighs in with his take on assessing the chances of track and field athletes winning big races

Noah Lyles recently assessed the chances of a track and field athlete winning major races during the season. The world champion answered a question formally brought into discussion by Olympic champion and legendary athlete Michael Johnson.

Lyles kickstarted the Olympic season with great momentum in the indoor season. After having an issue during the baton exchange during his first outdoor event at the Florida Realys which stopped him from completing the race, Lyles dominated the track in the 100m at the Tom Jones Memorial.

Lyles recently participated in a discussion started by Michael Johnson about assessing a track and field athlete's performance in a major race. This topic was discussed as the coveted Olympic Games are just around the corner and the track and field circuit has already witnessed some incredible performances.

"Other than times, how would you assess the chances of a track athlete to win big races?," tweeted Michael Johnson.

Expand Tweet

To which Olympic medalist turned popular track and field create, Rori Dunk came up with an answer.

"How many races they run, who have they run against, if they ran international vs at home, how many times have they been to a major championship," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Lyles agreed with Dunk and added an important aspect of "consistency."

"Yep I agree with all of this. At the end of the day how consistent are you at winning on bigger stages. Also by how much of a margin are you winning the races by," tweeted Lyles.

Expand Tweet

Noah Lyles on his plan to dominate the circuit at the Olympics

Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Noah Lyles set high ambitions for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. After winning three gold medals in the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, the American athlete now wishes to do the same at the Olympics moreover, he wishes to supercede this achievement with one more medal.

Lyles wishes to set a new record of winning 4 medals at a single Olympic Games surpassing the legendary athlete, Usain Bolt who holds the record of winning three gold medals at three Olympic Games (except for Beijing where his medal was taken away after his teammate, Nesta Carter tested positive for doping.)

“Last year I went out there and won three gold medals. This year I want to get four. And if I don’t get four, I am going after three world records.If I don’t succeed, I will try, try, try again, " he said. ( as quoted by theguardian).

Noah Lyles will participate in several subsidiary track meets before turning his focus to the Olympic trials in June.