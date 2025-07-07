"Nobody even wants to get second" - Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya opens up about mental toll on athletes amid fierce competition

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, explained that second-place finishes leave athletes more devastated than finishing eighth or ninth. The shot put athlete won the outdoor title in her signature event at the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Ad

Mya Lesnar has been making strides in the shot put and weight throw events since her high school days at Alexandria Area. She continued her momentum at Arizona University and gained more recognition in her junior and senior years at Colorado State. She won her first National title at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships, achieving a mark of 18.53m.

In the 2025 NCAA Outdoors, she threw a distance of 19.01m to win another title, the first for Colorado State since 2005. En route to becoming a professional soon, Brock Lesnar's daughter sat in conversation with the Big Throw Far podcast, talking about the distress an athlete faces when they finish second, rather than eighth or ninth.

Ad

Trending

"Everybody wants to win that's just human nature. Nobody wants to lose, and nobody even wants to get second. That might be worse. Things like that might be tougher than eighth or ninth place."

She further explained that athletes who narrowly miss podium finishes return to the sporting arena stronger the following season.

"I think, maybe at that level, you have been through so many ups and downs at that point that you see people comeback and be better the next year... It's tough mentally more than physically." (45:20 onwards)

Ad

Lesnar broke the CSU program and facility record with 19.60m in her last home meet before she capped her collegiate career.

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, talked about feeling the pressure of being the daughter of the wrestling legend

Brock Lesnar's daughter at the Prefontaine Classic - (Source: Getty)

Despite pursuing a different sporting career than her father, Mya Lesnar often gets identified as Brock's daughter. Speaking on this, she shared that it gets pressuring for her to match her father's superstar status, even though she has worked her way to the top with individual effort.

Ad

"I could be number one if I wanted to be, but I needed to unlock some things in order to, you know, get to that success or get to that level that I wanted to be at. So I ended up, you know, I still to this day, I go to a sports therapist and, you know, there's there was always this pressure of, okay, Brock Lesnar's daughter, you know, the superstar of a man, but just dad to me, right? I'm supposed to, you know, the bar was high, obviously, right?And so I kind of felt some pressure, like there, to be the superstar of an athlete, too."

Mya Lesnar competed at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic, finishing 10th with a throw of 18.23m.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More