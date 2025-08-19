  • home icon
  "Not in my bingo cards" - Olivia Dunne gets candid about her bubble bath ad feature at iconic Rose Bowl Stadium

"Not in my bingo cards" - Olivia Dunne gets candid about her bubble bath ad feature at iconic Rose Bowl Stadium

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Aug 19, 2025 15:37 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby - Source: Getty
Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne took to social media to share her thoughts on doing a photoshoot at the Rose Bowl stadium with Fanatics Sportsbook. Fanatics Sportsbook is an online sports platform which provides services for fans such as sports betting and attaining trading cards. Dunne has a partnership deal with the company and has already featured in multiple promotional campaigns with them. She posted about being on the 50-yard line at the Rose Bowl stadium in a bathtub.

Olivia Dunne is one of the most popular gymnasts in the nation. She gained recognition for her performances at Louisiana State University, where she was a part of the squad that won the program's first ever NCAA national championship in 2024. Dunne also helped them win an SEC Championship during her time there. After competing for them for about five years, Dunne retired from competitive gymnastics. Outside of the sport, Dunne has a large social media following and multiple NIL deals.

Dunne took to Tiktok to share a video of herself at the Rose Bowl stadium in a bathtub, captioning the video with:

"sitting in a bubble bath on the 50yd line at the Rose Bowl was not in my 2025 bingo cards"
Dunne also stated that she was sitting in the bathtub for three hours. She was also recently featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine for the 2025 issue, featuring alongside Jordan Chiles, Salma Hayek and Lauren Chan.

What is Olivia Dunne's new role with Fanatics Sportsbook?

Olivia Dunne featured in an advertisement - Source: Getty
Olivia Dunne's new partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook features the former gymnast in a series of promotional campaigns for the 2025 NFL season, including a series of her own titled "Explained by Livvy Dunne." According to their press release, this is what the company had to say on their campaign:

“From a full-sized clawfoot bathtub sitting on the 50-yard line of the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium to eating a turkey leg in the stands and moving across the field on the back of a football blocking sled, [Dunne] playfully breaks down why customers should switch to Fanatics Sportsbook because of their massive Gameday Guarantee FanCash promotion, market-leading Fair Play™ protection and their valuable FanCash rewards.”

Dunne is set to feature in three advertisements for the company, with one of her in the bathtub releasing today on Instagram. In the video, Dunne highlights why one should choose Fanatics Sportsbook.

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

Edited by Luke Koshi
