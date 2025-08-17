Olivia Dunne poses in blue bikini while enjoying water-sports during summer

Olivia Dunne recently shared a sneak peek of her latest vacation in Georgia, flaunting her blue-colored bikini on social media. The American is currently pursuing her career as a social media influencer.Dunne recently wrapped up her gymnastics career in April 2025, after her team, the LSU Tigers, fell short of progressing to the finals of the NCAA gymnastics championships. Following her retirement, the American has been devoting her time to being a social media influencer and content creator, collaborating with brands, and more.Most recently, she shared glimpses of her recent summer trip to Lake Oconee in Georgia, where she was seen wearing her blue-colored swimwear while enjoying various water sports, such as wakeboarding, paddleboarding, and more. She posed for pictures on a yacht and at various other scenic views with one of her friends, Hayden Sample. The post's caption read:&quot;The summer I turned into a lake girl,&quot; wrote Olivia Dunne. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA few days ahead of this, she posed in an all-black outfit while sharing a 'travel day vlog' on her Instagram handle, where she revealed how her entire day looked. From getting ready for her trip to meet her friends and family to reaching the airport to showcasing her partnership with Crocs, she shared it all on social media.Olivia Dunne revealed how she handles hate and criticism online Olivia Dunne recently sat for an interview with Stephanie McMahon, where she discussed how she deals with the hate she receives on social media. Dunne opened up about how she doesn't think twice before blocking her haters online; she said that it was her account and she has control over what she doesn't want to see.&quot;I'm gonna be completely honest, either you have to ignore them or block them. I have no shame in blocking people, yeah, or unfollowing. If you're getting hate and you don't wanna see it, you have control over your account,&quot; said Olivia Dunne.Along with this, she also spoke about how there is always someone to pull her down while she is achieving big things in her life:&quot;Every single time when something good is happening to me or I'm about to have a breakthrough, whether it's a huge new collaboration or something great, whether it's Sports Illustrated cover, there's always, you know, the down, there's always people trying to pull at you, tear you down. I don't know if it's jealousy; I don't know what it is, but it's funny how things work, because usually there's a breakthrough right about to happen after,&quot; she added.Olivia Dunne recently clapped back at an online troll over a hate comment on her latest post of her trip to Lake Oconee.