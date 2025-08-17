  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Olivia Dunne poses in blue bikini while enjoying water-sports during summer

Olivia Dunne poses in blue bikini while enjoying water-sports during summer

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 17, 2025 02:48 GMT
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates The Launch of the 2025 Issue at Hard Rock Hotel New York - Source: Getty
The former LSU Gymnast, Olivia Dunne - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne recently shared a sneak peek of her latest vacation in Georgia, flaunting her blue-colored bikini on social media. The American is currently pursuing her career as a social media influencer.

Ad

Dunne recently wrapped up her gymnastics career in April 2025, after her team, the LSU Tigers, fell short of progressing to the finals of the NCAA gymnastics championships. Following her retirement, the American has been devoting her time to being a social media influencer and content creator, collaborating with brands, and more.

Most recently, she shared glimpses of her recent summer trip to Lake Oconee in Georgia, where she was seen wearing her blue-colored swimwear while enjoying various water sports, such as wakeboarding, paddleboarding, and more. She posed for pictures on a yacht and at various other scenic views with one of her friends, Hayden Sample. The post's caption read:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The summer I turned into a lake girl," wrote Olivia Dunne.
Ad

A few days ahead of this, she posed in an all-black outfit while sharing a 'travel day vlog' on her Instagram handle, where she revealed how her entire day looked. From getting ready for her trip to meet her friends and family to reaching the airport to showcasing her partnership with Crocs, she shared it all on social media.

Olivia Dunne revealed how she handles hate and criticism online

Olivia Dunne recently sat for an interview with Stephanie McMahon, where she discussed how she deals with the hate she receives on social media. Dunne opened up about how she doesn't think twice before blocking her haters online; she said that it was her account and she has control over what she doesn't want to see.

Ad
"I'm gonna be completely honest, either you have to ignore them or block them. I have no shame in blocking people, yeah, or unfollowing. If you're getting hate and you don't wanna see it, you have control over your account," said Olivia Dunne.

Along with this, she also spoke about how there is always someone to pull her down while she is achieving big things in her life:

Ad
"Every single time when something good is happening to me or I'm about to have a breakthrough, whether it's a huge new collaboration or something great, whether it's Sports Illustrated cover, there's always, you know, the down, there's always people trying to pull at you, tear you down. I don't know if it's jealousy; I don't know what it is, but it's funny how things work, because usually there's a breakthrough right about to happen after," she added.

Olivia Dunne recently clapped back at an online troll over a hate comment on her latest post of her trip to Lake Oconee.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications