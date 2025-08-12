  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Olivia Dunne poses in all black outfit while enjoying trip amid partnership with multi-billion dollar brand

Olivia Dunne poses in all black outfit while enjoying trip amid partnership with multi-billion dollar brand

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 12, 2025 02:28 GMT
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebrates The Launch of the 2025 Issue at Hard Rock Hotel New York - Source: Getty
The former LSU gymnast, Olivia Dunne - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne recently wore an all-black outfit on a trip during her new association with a multi-billion-dollar brand, Crocs. The former gymnast is currently focusing on her career as a content creator.

Ad

Dunne, who was one of the prominent names of the LSU Tigers, has now wrapped up her career in the sport on April 17, 2025, after her team's performance in the semi-final round of the NCAA gymnastics championships. Now, the American is spending a lot of her time building her name on social media and is usually seen associating with brands or sharing her personal shenanigans on the internet.

Most recently, she joined hands with the multi-billion dollar brand, Crocs, and flaunted the same in her latest trip. She shared glimpses of her outing on her Instagram story, where she posed in an all-black outfit and paired her look with white Crocs while she was at the airport. Here is a snippet of her story:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Dunne&#039;s Instagram story
Dunne's Instagram story

Along with this, she also posted a 'travel day vlog' on her Instagram handle. In the video she showcased her entire day, revealing that she was going on a trip to meet some of her friends and family. From getting ready to reaching the airport and landing at her destination, the one thing she showed off was her Crocs. Her post's caption read:

Ad
"On the go in my @crocs."
Ad

Ahead of this, Olivia Dunne recently posed in a tiger-print swimsuit while she was on a beach vacation with actress Lily Chee.

Olivia Dunne made her feelings known about her life after gymnastics

During a recent interview with NCAA Digital's Michella Chester while attending an LSU baseball game, where she opened up about how her life has been after concluding her gymnastics career. Making her feelings known about what excites her the most, now that she is not associated with gymnastics, she revealed that she was ecstatic to explore the opportunities she couldn't because of the sport.

Ad
“It’s so weird to think about not doing a sport anymore, but I’m excited to say yes to all the opportunities that I couldn’t say yes to because of gymnastics. So I can’t wait to try new things, go support Paul for a bit, go to all the away games, the home games. And honestly, just have some fun,” Olivia Dunne said.

Along with her partnerships with huge brands and her photoshoots with renowned magazines, Olivia Dunne is also frequently seen cheering for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, during his baseball matches. She recently visited PNC Park on August 8 with her mother to support Skenes in his team, the Pittsburgh Pirates' showdown against the Cincinnati Reds.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications