Olivia Dunne poses in all black outfit while enjoying trip amid partnership with multi-billion dollar brand

Olivia Dunne recently wore an all-black outfit on a trip during her new association with a multi-billion-dollar brand, Crocs. The former gymnast is currently focusing on her career as a content creator.Dunne, who was one of the prominent names of the LSU Tigers, has now wrapped up her career in the sport on April 17, 2025, after her team's performance in the semi-final round of the NCAA gymnastics championships. Now, the American is spending a lot of her time building her name on social media and is usually seen associating with brands or sharing her personal shenanigans on the internet.Most recently, she joined hands with the multi-billion dollar brand, Crocs, and flaunted the same in her latest trip. She shared glimpses of her outing on her Instagram story, where she posed in an all-black outfit and paired her look with white Crocs while she was at the airport. Here is a snippet of her story:Dunne's Instagram storyAlong with this, she also posted a 'travel day vlog' on her Instagram handle. In the video she showcased her entire day, revealing that she was going on a trip to meet some of her friends and family. From getting ready to reaching the airport and landing at her destination, the one thing she showed off was her Crocs. Her post's caption read:&quot;On the go in my @crocs.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAhead of this, Olivia Dunne recently posed in a tiger-print swimsuit while she was on a beach vacation with actress Lily Chee. Olivia Dunne made her feelings known about her life after gymnastics During a recent interview with NCAA Digital's Michella Chester while attending an LSU baseball game, where she opened up about how her life has been after concluding her gymnastics career. Making her feelings known about what excites her the most, now that she is not associated with gymnastics, she revealed that she was ecstatic to explore the opportunities she couldn't because of the sport.“It’s so weird to think about not doing a sport anymore, but I’m excited to say yes to all the opportunities that I couldn’t say yes to because of gymnastics. So I can’t wait to try new things, go support Paul for a bit, go to all the away games, the home games. And honestly, just have some fun,” Olivia Dunne said.Along with her partnerships with huge brands and her photoshoots with renowned magazines, Olivia Dunne is also frequently seen cheering for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, during his baseball matches. She recently visited PNC Park on August 8 with her mother to support Skenes in his team, the Pittsburgh Pirates' showdown against the Cincinnati Reds.