Olivia Dunne poses in a tiger-print swimsuit on special beach and shares 'road trip essentials' along with Lily Chee

Olivia Dunne recently shared a sneak peek of her outing at the beach with actress Lily Chee. The duo are frequently seen having fun together in New York, and they also share updates on the same on social media.

Ad

Dunne is now a former LSU gymnast, who wrapped up her career in the sport on April 17, 2025, after her team fell short of advancing further than the semi-final round of the NCAA gymnastics championships. Following this conclusion, she is currently enjoying her life outside of the mat and is focusing on her career as a social media influencer and content creator.

With an incredible social media presence, she frequently shares glimpses of her life, and most recently, she shared glimpses of her beach outing with Chee. She shared a picture of her donning a tiger-print swimsuit and the actress on her Instagram story, where the two were seen having fun at Monmouth Beach in New Jersey. Enjoying their time at the beach, she shared this picture in her story:

Ad

Trending

Dunne's Instagram story

Following this, she also uploaded a picture of Chee sitting in the car with a small packet of bagels in her hand, and Dunne wrote a caption that read:

Ad

"Road trip essentials."

Dunne's Instagram story

A few weeks ago, Olivia Dunne and Lily Chee shared a video on TikTok, showcasing their stunning dance moves on the streets of New York City.

Ad

Olivia Dunne revealed how she deals with haters online

Olivia Dunne recently sat for a conversation with Stephanie McMahon, where she discussed receiving hate and criticism online. She opened up about how she deals with the haters online and how she doesn't think twice before blocking them. Stating that she has control over her account, and she chooses to ignore the haters.

Ad

"I'm gonna be completely honest, either you have to ignore them or block them. I have no shame in blocking people, yeah, or unfollowing. If you're getting hate and you don't wanna see it, you have control over your account," said Olivia Dunne.

Talking further about how some people try to drag you down amid good things, she added:

Ad

"Every single time when something good is happening to me or I'm about to have a breakthrough, whether it's a huge new collaboration or something great, whether it's Sports Illustrated cover, there's always, you know, the down, there's always people trying to pull at you, tear you down. I don't know if it's jealousy; I don't know what it is, but it's funny how things work, because usually there's a breakthrough right about to happen after," she added.

Olivia Dunne recently went to watch her boyfriend, Paul Skenes' MLB match with her mother, Katherine Dunne, at PNC Park on August 8, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More