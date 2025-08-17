"Not cool at all" - Twanisha "TeeTee" Terry issues bold response to doping allegations made against her

American sprinter Twanisha "TeeTee" Terry recently shared her stance on doping allegations made against her. This comes just a few weeks after her campaign at the USATF Outdoor Championships, where she failed to qualify for the World Championships in either the 100m or 200m.

In the 100m final, Terry missed the podium by a slight margin, finishing 4th in 10.94 seconds. In the 200m, she failed to reach the final after finishing 6th in the heats. Besides her Nationals performance, Terry also faced disappointing campaigns at events such as the Prefontaine Classic, where she finished 7th in the 100m event.

Amidst a difficult 2025 season, Terry shared a post on her X handle to boldly claim that no doping allegations should be made against her. She wrote:

"Everybody is going to have their opinion’s because it’s sports and that’s fine. However, what y’all are not going to do is accuse me of using any type of substance. Injuries and stuff happen in sports."

In another following post on X, Twanisha "TeeTee" Terry wrote:

"Y’all it’s one thing about ignoring comments, which I can do but accusing somebody of doping is not cool at all. I’ve competed at all levels in this sport and know what it’s like to wait for my time."

She further remarked that she has been consistently tested for doping since her college days, and even then, no charges of doping have been framed against her.

Twanisha "TeeTee" Terry speaks up about training with her coach Dennis Mitchell

Twanisha "TeeTee" Terry (Image via: Getty)

Twanisha "TeeTee" Terry made her feelings known on training with her coach, Dennis Mitchell. Mitchell, himself, is an Olympic 4x100m relay champion at the 1992 Olympics.

In an interview, Terry shared that Mitchell knows the sacrifices that are required to succeed in the sport, as the latter had lived this journey during his active years in the sport. Terry said (via Olympics' official website):

"Having a coach that has been in our position, he knows the sacrifices we have to make. He knows what it takes to achieve what it is that we want to achieve because he was once in our shoes, and he can relate to us on many different levels. He’s very much a guru.”

Terry further spoke about her Paris Olympics campaign last year, stating that she feels she could have performed much better. But, she is quite proud of the results she produced despite nursing a hamstring injury.

