"Not the end of my gymnastics story" - Gabby Douglas calls off Paris Olympics 2024 dream with optimistic note

Gabby Douglas has pulled out of the rest of the 2024 season, including the 2024 Paris Olympics. The year she wanted to mark a stellar comeback after an eight-year long hiatus.

In 2023, WOGA coach Valeri Liukin confirmed NBC that Gabby Douglas had returned to the gymnastic training arena. Further, the Olympian also took to Instagram to confirm that she would make a return to compete at the Paris Olympics.

Having planned her return at the 2024 Winter Cup, she postponed her plans in the wake of testing positive for COVID-19. At the 2024 American Classic, the two-time World champion made her most anticipated comeback but unfortunately, couldn't weave a successful story as she expected, encompassing rough bars and floor routines.

Trending

Soon after, at the US Classic, she withdrew after the first rotation of the competition. Set to go into the US Championships, she opened up on sustaining an ankle injury while training, thus pulling out from the event. The injury seemed to have persisted long enough for Douglas to draw a line to her Paris comeback abruptly.

Taking to her Instagram, the 28-year-old shared the news of her 2024 season exit, extending heartfelt gratitude to all who were beside her throughout. She also cheered on the girls competing at the ongoing US Championships, while announcing that her gymnastics career hasn't ended yet.

"wow what a journey. first off i just wanted to say that i am forever grateful for all of your support, grace, and love. it truly has touched my heart."

"I’m sad to say that due to a foot injury during practice i will not be able to continue my 2024 journey. this may be the end of this chapter but not the end of my gymnastics story," she added.

Gabby Douglas offers a sneak peek into her wellness routine

The three-time Olympic gold medalist suffered an ankle injury, which compelled her to withdraw from gymnastics this year. However, Gabby Douglas is a stern believer in intricate foot care since her sport revolves around them.

In conversation with The Healthy by Reader’s Digest, Douglas shared some glimpses of her wellness routine, something that keeps her gymnastic boat afloat. She loves to balance physical and mental health and pays a lot of attention to foot care, which ironically halted her Paris Olympic dreams.

"I look at my whole body, even mental, skin, everything, as being one big machine. You can’t do one without the other. So I do a lot where it comes to mental and physical. I do a lot of icing. I do a lot of heating, and especially at night … I love taking care of my feet."

Gabby Douglas will look to make a return at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.