"Not everything is a competition"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about husband Andre's stance on her competitive nature

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about how her husband, Andre Levrone, advised her to step down from competing in races while performing daily chores. She also shared that the drive to compete helped her do things to 'a certain level of excellence'.

McLaughlin-Levrone was the first racer to join Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track League. Before she took the track for the event on April 4 in Kingston, Jamaica, the four-time Olympic gold medalist sat in conversation with multiple-time World and Olympic medalist, Michael Johnson, talking about life on and beyond the track.

Opening up about her competitive nature, McLaughlin-Levrone said it helped her get the edge in every task. However, at home, her husband, Andre Levrone advised her to step back and let things flow.

"Just in daily life, I mean living life with my husband he's like, not everything is a competition not everything is a race it doesn't matter what we're doing I'm going to try to do it better."

McLaughlin-Levrone also shared how identifying her strengths was important to show competitiveness since in an unfamiliar sport like golf, she wouldn't excel naturally.

"There's just even certain moments where as an athlete sometimes, if we don't maybe understand something right away like golf. Like I'm not good at golf and I think part of why I maybe don't want to try golf is because I'm not naturally good at it as a competitor."

The 25-year-old broke her 400m hurdles world record for the sixth time at the Paris Games and followed it up by winning the 200m and 400m invitational races at the Diamond League finals.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is highly driven by her faith in God both in life and on the track

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Wanda Diamond League 2024 Final - Allianz Memorial Van Damme Brussels - (Source: Getty)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has always been vocal about her faith in God and it was one of the reasons she connected with her husband as well. In an interview with Michael Johnson at the 2025 Upfront Summit, she shared that she stepped onto the track thinking she would utilize the opportunity bestowed by God and not worry about winning or losing.

McLaughlin-Levrone said:

"I would say my faith is a huge part of it just that knowing that my identity is not in whether I win or lose this race first and foremost gives me so much peace to just go out there and use the gift that I've been given."

World Athletics awarded the Olympian the women's track athlete of the year award for her success at the Olympics. She also received the most dominant American track and field athlete at the Paris Games by USATF.

