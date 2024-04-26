"Not that far off" - Christian Coleman on current athletes bettering Usain Bolt's world record of 9.58 seconds

Three-time World Championship gold medalist Christian Coleman recently commented on the 100m world record of Usain Bolt. During a recent press meeting before the Shanghai Diamond League 2024, the 28-year-old elaborated on the chances of the Jamaican's record being broken in the coming tournaments.

Coleman has had one of the most impressive resumes for an American sprinter in this current generation. The Georgian native has a personal best run time of 9.76 seconds in the 100m event which he registered during the 2019 Doha World Championships. This is just 0.18 seconds behind Bolt's record of 9.58, which has stood the test for 15 long years.

Coleman's statements suggest he is quite confident in going past the record sometime later in his career but that is not his main aim as of now. During the meeting, Coleman stated:

"It seems like the times being run, 9.58 is obviously an extraordinary time but honestly I feel like it’s a lot of guys who are competing today who are not that far off, if the track gods see fit for it to happen."

He further added:

"I feel like it’s in my wheelhouse, but I don’t try to put too much emphasis or thought on it. I try to just focus on the next practice, the next rep, the next meet and just trying to improve and get better and better and the times will come."

Currently, the 28-year-old will be eyeing gold at the 100m event in the Shanghai Diamond League scheduled on Saturday (April 27).

Christian Coleman wins at Xiamen Diamond League

Christian Coleman produced a superb performance at the Xiamen Diamond League 2024 during which he got the better of his American countrymate and 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Fred Kerley.

Kerley started off superbly leading Coleman for the first 30 metres of the race. However, Coleman accelerated quickly and raced past Coleman to clinch the first outdoor gold of his season in 10.13 seconds. Kerley clinched the silver medal with a run time of 10.17 seconds followed by Ackeem Blake with 10.20 seconds.

This was also Coleman's first 100m race in this 2024 season and he has started off quite well. The 28-year-old will also be a key athlete to watch out for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024, especially in the 100m and 200m disciplines.

As of now Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley will be going all out again in the upcoming Shanghai Diamond League 2024.