  • "Not a fight until there is something to overcome"- Carter Starocci sends strong message while training in a different sport

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified Oct 09, 2025 14:38 GMT
Carter Starocci at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Former Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci penned a heartfelt message on social media as he shared pictures of himself undergoing MMA Training. Starocci, who graduated from Penn State following the end of the 2025 NCAA Championships, also posed alongside prominent MMA fighter Dillon Danis. He also plans to transition to freestyle wrestling at 86 kg.

Carter Starocci last competed at the 2025 Senior World Team Trials, where he narrowly missed out on a World team spot by losing in the 86 kg finals to Kyle Dake. Starocci ended his collegiate career on a high note, winning his fifth NCAA title and becoming the first wrestler to ever reach this milestone. He is yet to confirm his plans in wrestling and MMA following this impressive victory.

In a post on X, Starocci shared pictures of himself in training and wrote:

"It’s not a fight until there is something to overcome - Coach Teddy Atlas"

Recently, Carter Starocci faced allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse after the end of his collegiate career. This led to him no longer training with the Nittany Lions Wrestling Club.

Carter Starocci on how he balances MMA Training with wrestling

Starocci at the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Carter Starocci recently discussed how he approaches MMA Training and how he balances it with his wrestling training. In an interview on Martial Breakdowns, Starocci said: (18:10 onwards)

"So, even when I'm in wrestling season, I was training MMA. I know a lot of guys, they'll hop on a treadmill or they'll hop on a bike to get weight down, but for me, I'll do MMA training because it's more fun. And it's more athletic related. I'm not on a treadmill running. So, I actually train MMA. It was during the wrestling season all year."
"And I like MMA training. I mean, I feel it's good. I think that builds your confidence in a match too, because I know some guys are scared of like something, but in my head I'm like, 'All right, if this match gets it gets carried away and it goes down into a fight, I mean, I've been training fighting all year, so I'm pretty comfortable there.' So, I just know that wherever it goes, I'm good. I feel like that builds confidence. I like MMA training and I want to be a UFC champion as well."
Carter Starocci was spotted earlier training at the American Top Team (ATT) in Coconut Creek, Florida, which is recognised as one of the best MMA gyms in the nation.

Edited by Harshvardhan Shankar
