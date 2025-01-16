"Nothing could really like top that experience"- Lexi Rodriguez weighs in on fans' support as she shares her favorite Nebraska Volleyball memory 

Nebraska Volleyball's Lexi Rodriguez spoke about her favorite memory of playing for the Huskers as she bid goodbye to the team after turning pro post the NCAA season. The American volleyball player shed light on how the major highlight of her experience was playing in front of a massive fan base.

However, her favorite and most memorable memories are spending time with her teammates over the years. Rodriguez recently made a massive career move after the recent NCAA season as she decided to turn pro and join the Omaha team at League One Volleyball.

Being an integral part of the Huskers team, Lexi Rodriguez had a great bond with her teammates. She spoke about her favorite memory in an interview with The Ticket and revealed how playing for the Huskers has been a life-changing experience for her.

"There are so many. I mean there are matches that are so memorable. I remember like Memorial Stadium like nothing could really like top that experience. Just having a world record and being able to play in front of that many Husker fans and just being able to do that was unreal. I think most important to me was always just my teammates. Just the memories that you make in the locker room, travel trips, I think all of that is just the most memorable for me."

Lexi Rodriguez's emotional message to her teammates

Lexi Rodriguez and Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost the semi-finals against Penn State after a thrilling NCAA Division 1 women's volleyball championship match. As it was Lexi Rodriguez's last appearance as a Husker, she broke down in tears as she reflected on her journey and thanked her teammates for their unwavering support.

Rodriguez shed light on how her teammates helped her develop a self-belief and their encouraging attitude had a profound impact on her life. Moreover, she revealed how hard it is to find such a support group that helped her elevate her performance and eventually become a family.

"All the people, all my teammates, and all the coaches. Just everyone, every single person part of this program. Just truly amazing people and they just really changed my life and they just believed in me every single person, every single day from the moment I stepped on campus and you can't find that anywhere, you truly can't," she said via KETV.

"I'm just so grateful for everyone and I'll say it for my entire life that this program was the best thing that ever happened to me," she added.

Furthermore, she expressed her gratitude for receiving the opportunity to represent Nebraska at the national level and compete against some of the best players in the country.

