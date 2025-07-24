'Nothing tops this' - Jade Carey gets emotional while sharing favorite moment from the Olympics

Jade Carey recently got emotional while talking about her most iconic moment from the Olympics. The Olympic champion gymnast recently held a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram.
During the aforementioned session, one user asked her about her favorite moment that she spent with her dad. The 25-year-old gymnast immediately shared a photo from the Tokyo Olympics, where she celebrated her victory with her father, Brian Carey, who is also her personal coach.
Carey captioned her Instagram story as
"Nothing tops this"
Carey made her international debut for the US women's gymnastics team in 2017. Later in 2021, she made her Olympic debut when the gymnast was selected for the Tokyo Olympics. Carey was accompanied by her father, Brian, to Tokyo.
Though the gymnast had qualified for most of the finals, Carey had to sit out due to the two athletes per nation rule. The then 21-year-old gymnast outperformed everyone in the floor exercise event, sealing the gold medal with a difficulty score of 6.3. Followed by Italian gymnast Vanessa Ferrari, who managed to finish second, with an overall score of 14.200.
Jade Carey talks about why she opted out from the 2025 season of the elite gymnastics
Jade Carey explained her decision to sit out for the elite gymnastics season of 2025 after representing her alma mater, i.e., Oregon State University, for one last time at the NCAA Championships. In her conversation with Olympics.com, the 25-year-old gymnast remarked,
“I think after having the college season and just having so much fun and only focusing on that, I didn’t wanna do this summer because I wanted to end on just being able to focus on college gymnastics and take a break.”
The gymnast from Oregon State University further added,
“This summer, I definitely wanna go on vacation since that’s been a really long time coming for me, just be able to go away, relax, unplug, and just truly take my mind away from gymnastics.”
Carey previously cheered for her Paris Olympics teammate Hezly Rivera when she missed out on the all-around podium at the US Classic. Carey had won a gold medal and a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics last year in women's team all-around and women's vault, respectively.