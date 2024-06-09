NYC Grand Prix 2024: Schedule, order of events, where and how to watch

The NYC Grand Prix is set to be held on May 9, 2024, at the Icahn Stadium in New York. The event would feature some of the best athletes in the world before the Olympic trials scheduled later this month.

The NYC Grand Prix is an important event for athletes as they gear up for the upcoming Olympic trials. These events are crucial for them to try out their race tactics and get accustomed to the competition environment before the ultimate Olympic trials and eventually the Olympics in Paris.

Noah Lyles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Tara Davis-Woodhall, and Gabby Thomas are some of the top names participating in the event. Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be participating in the first 400m event of her Olympic season after a long hiatus due to a knee injury which led her to skip the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 Indoor season.

Noah Lyles will run his 200m season opener at the NYC Grand Prix. With the 200m being his signature event, anticipation is at an all-time high among fans. Lyles dominated the 200m at the meet in 2023 with a timing of 19.83s.

NYC Grand Prix 2024 Schedule

The track and field events of the New York City Grand Prix will be held on May 9, 2024, from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time at the Icahn Stadium, Randalls Island in New York City.

The schedule and order of events of the track and field meet are as follows (all timings are in EDT):

12:00 PM- Men's Triple Jump

12:00 PM- Women's High Jump

12:00 PM- Women's and Men's Javelin

1:10 PM - Masters 100 meters

1:20 PM - Masters 100 meters

1:33 PM - Men's 1500 meters

1:40 PM - Women's Shot Put

1:45 PM - Women's and Men's Long Jump

1:53 PM - Women's 800 meters

1:55 PM - Men's High Jump

2:03 PM - Prevagen Women's 100 meters

2:12 PM - Women's 100 hurdles

2:21 PM - Men's 110 hurdles

2:24 PM - Women's Shot Put - Last 3 throws

2:30 PM - Neutrogena Men's 400 meters

2:39 PM - ASICS Men's 100 meters

2:44 PM - Long Jump last 3 jumps

2:53 PM - Orlando Health Men's 800 meters

3:03 PM - Neutrogena Women's 400 meters

3:13 PM - Xfinity Women's 200 meters

3:22 PM - Xfinity Men's 200 meters

NYC Grand Prix 2024 - Where and how to watch

The New York City Grand Prix 2024 will be streaming live on NBC and Peacock

Streaming times:

NBC - 2:00 PM TO 3:30 PM EDT

PEACOCK - 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM EDT