USATF New York City Grand Prix 2024 100m Hurdles Preview: Tobi Amusan, Keni Harrison, and Devynne Charlton headline a competitive field

The 2024 edition of the USATF New York City Grand Prix (United States Track and Field) is all set to commence on June 9 at the Icahn Stadium in New York. Being a part of the World Athletics gold meet, the NYC Grand Prix offers an exciting experience for the athletes as well as the fans.

The Women's 100m Hurdles is one such event that will offer a thrilling contest in the tournament as it will feature numerous prominent stars competing for the title. Tobi Amusan, the 2022 World Championships gold medalist, will be one of the main contenders for the gold medal, especially with her vast experience.

The 27-year-old has been in superb form going into the 2024 edition of the USATF New York City Grand Prix and has already clinched a couple of medals in the tournaments before the tournament on Sunday. Last month at the Jamaica Athletics Invitational, she emerged victorious in the event after she registered a run time of 12.40 seconds. Besides, Amusan also finished second at the Atlanta City Games, missing out on gold by 0.6 seconds.

The 28-year-old Devynne Charlton from Jamaica will be one of the main threats to Amusan's supremacy in the competition. Similar to Amusan, Charlton has had a superb 2024 so far and clinched a World Championship (indoors) gold medal in Glasgow.

The two-time World Championships gold medalist, Danielle Williams, will also run the course in New York on Sunday as she looks to add more laurels to her already decorated career.

Anna Hall, the 2019 Pan American U20 Championships Heptathlon gold medalist, will also feature in the Women's 100m Hurdles event of the USATF New York City Grand Prix and will look to stage a tough fight against Amusan.

Other prominent stars who can provide tough competition to Amusan and Hall include Tonea Marshall, Alaysha Johnson, and Keni Harrison.

USATF New York City Grand Prix 2024: Who is set to feature

Noah Lyles set to feature at the USATF NYC Grand Prix

Scheduled roughly 20 days before the United States Olympics track and field trials, the 2024 edition of the USATF New York City Grand Prix will feature various Olympians and World Championships gold medalists.

The five-time Diamond League winner, Noah Lyles will feature in the Men's 200m event of the tournament. Lyles will come to this tournament after a loss at the Racers Grand Prix 2024 to Oblique Seville and will be looking to make a return to winning ways on Sunday.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist, Syndey McLaughlin-Levrone, will also feature in her signature event, the Women's 400m Hurdles of the tournament on Sunday as she looks to get back to full momentum before the trials.

Other prominent stars on the roster include Fred Kerley, Gabby Thomas, Elaine Thompson-Herah, etc.