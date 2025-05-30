"Obsessed with these shots"- Gabby Thomas gushes over latest appearance on Magazine cover

Gabby Thomas recently made her feelings known about featuring on the cover of L'Equipe magazine. The American athlete shared her cover look in her latest social media update.

Thomas was last seen in action at the second stop of the Grand Slam Track, which was held in Miami from May 2-4. Here, she ran in the 100m dash and faced an upset, earning a fourth-place finish after clocking 10.97s. The first three positions were claimed by Melissa Jefferson, Tamari Davis, and Favour Ofili, respectively. She is currently gearing up to compete in the third stop of GST, which will take place in Philadelphia.

Amid the training, Thomas recently featured on the cover of the L'Equipe magazine and shared glimpses of the same on her Instagram account. She uploaded a bunch of pictures where she sported a mint-colored leather off-shoulder dress, paired with a neckband. She gushed over her own pictures and captioned them:

"Thank you @lemagazinelequipe for the cover and story 🫶🏽 Obsessed with these shots @alexevanaguiar 📸 🙏🏽"

Recently, Gabby Thomas also made an appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, where she wore a red off-shoulder gown. Shortly after this, she shared the highlight of her time at the event, stating that someone mistook her for the Hollywood actress Zendaya.

Gabby Thomas made her feelings known about her performance at the Grand Slam Track in Miami

After competing in the 100m dash at the second stop of the Grand Slam Track in Miami, where she fell short of earning a podium finish, Gabby Thomas made a comeback in the 200m dash. Here she earned an impressive win after clocking 21.95s, besting Tamara Davis and Melissa Jefferson, who claimed the second and third places, respectively.

Following competing in the 100m and 200m dashes, Thomas made her feelings known about her performance in Miami in the post-race interview with Citius Mag. She revealed that she was a little disappointed with her race; however, she said that she would hold her head high.

"I'm definitely a little disappointed. I didn't come with it yesterday and that's what happens if you don't bring it each day, but at the end of the day, you can't be mad when you're competing against the fastest and the best of the best. So, I'll hold my head high and I'll take that with me," Gabby Thomas said. (0.07 onwards)

She added:

"I think coming off off a disappointment yesterday, I got it together and I got my mental back together for today."

Despite winning the 200m, Gabby Thomas couldn't win the $100,000 prize money, as she concluded the Miami campaign with 17 points and Jefferson did with 18 points, making the latter the Slam champion.

