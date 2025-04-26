Oklahoma gymnast Jordan Bowers pens 3-word reaction on becoming Honda Award finalist

Jordan Bowers of the Oklahoma Sooners has added one more feather to her gymnastics cap of achievements. The American gymnast has been nominated as one of the finalists for the 2024 Honda Sport Award. She was an instrumental force in Oklahoma Sooner's NCAA Championship win.

Ad

Bowers has had an incredible career with the Oklahoma Sooners. From being the NCAA Regional Champion seven times to being a seven-time NCAA All-American, Bowers is one of the most decorated athletes in collegiate gymnastics. She was also the 2024 Big 12 Gymnast of the Year.

In an Instagram story, Jordan Bowers shared her gratitude for becoming a Honda Sport Award finalist. She shared the post from the Oklahoma Sooners and added a three-word caption:

Ad

Trending

"SO BEYOND BLESSED"

Screenshot of Jordan Bowers' Instagram story (@jordansbowers/ig)

Bowers has had a great athletic season, from becoming the SEC Gymnast of the Year to becoming the NCAA All-Around Champion. Oklahoma University gymnastics celebrated her all-around national championship triumph with the following post on Instagram:

Ad

"JORDAN. SKYLER. BOWERS."

Ad

This was the last collegiate season for Bowers and it has been a fruitful one and has come full circle with her 2025 NCAA Championship win.

Jordan Bowers pens a farewell note to the Oklahoma Sooners ahead of the NCAA Championship victory

Jordan Bowers enjoyed a remarkable and victorious end to her collegiate gymnastic career with Oklahoma Sooners. In an Instagram post, she shared a heartfelt note and wrote:

Ad

"sooner nation, THANK YOU❤️ for taking in this girl from nebraska and giving her a new home🫶🏼 forever thankful for the memories here at the LNC! senior night was so special and forever thankful for this university and my best of friends! and for my family who comes to every single meet and are my biggest supporters ever! BOOMER SOONER FOREVER❤️‍🔥 not finished yet👊🏼"

Ad

Ad

The Oklahoma University senior etched a big score on the leaderboard, to take the lead in the rotation with 9.9375 on the uneven bars. Bowers balanced out the lead on the balance beam by posting 9.9375. She then moved on to posting almost perfect scores with 9.95 in floor exercise and 9.8875 on vault, eventually leading Oklahoma to its seventh NCAA Championship title and becoming the all-around NCAA Champion.

Bowers posted a 39.7125 to keep the lead with Grace McCallum behind her with 39.675. Bowers' fellow teammate Faith Torrez was right behind them with a score of 39.6375.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More