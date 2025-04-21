Jordan Bowers makes her feelings known as she celebrates 4th national title with Oklahoma after NCAA Championships win

Oklahoma Sooners gymnast Jordan Bowers made her feelings known after her team bagged the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships title on Saturday (April 19). Bowers contributed with an all-around score of 39.4875 to her team's total of 198.0125 and won her third NCAA team title with the Sooners.

Bowers' performances in the finals included superb floor exercises (9.9250) and beam balance (9.9375) routines. Her teammates, Faith Torrez and Addison Fatta, also impressed in the four apparatuses during the finals.

Just a few hours after this NCAA success, Bowers shared glimpses of the moments with her teammates after winning the 2025 NCAA title on her Instagram handle. She further expressed happiness at representing the University of Oklahoma gymnastics team across her collegiate years and wrote:

"NATIONAL CHAMPIONS❤️ side by side through it all! blessed to be a Sooner and represent the crimson and cream with pride! 4X National Champion🫶🏼 dreams really do come true✨God’s timing is everything! BMFS❤️‍🔥"

On an individual level, too, Jordan Bowers tasted quite a success, winning the all-around title, runner-up in the floor exercises, and a third-place finish in the uneven bars.

Jordan Bowers explains the feeling of winning NCAA Championships after a debacle last season

Bowers (right) with her teammate (Image via: Getty)

Jordan Bowers expressed her happiness after winning the 2025 NCAA Championships after a disappointing finish in 2024. The KJ Kindler-led coached side even failed to reach the finals of the National Championships.

In an interview after the Sooners' victory on Saturday, Bowers said that the Sooners had a disappointing season last year, but they have learned a lot since then. Additionally, she mentioned that since 2024, she and her team have put in immense effort and have just worked hard to clinch the title. Bowers said (via ESPN, 3:53 onwards):

"Obviously last year was a tough loss but you have to grow from it and we have learned so much this season, we've grown so much and you just have to take everything with a grain of salt and and move on and put your best foot forward not make the moment bigger than yourself and do what you know to do every single day and that's exactly what we did."

Speaking in the interview, Jordan Bowers also expressed gratitude for being part of this program and tasting so much success, that has been a dream for her ever since she committed to the program.

