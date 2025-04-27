Oklahoma gymnast Jordan Bowers shares exciting life update after leading team to NCAA Championships title

Jordan Bowers, the Oklahoma Sooners gymnast, wrapped up her college season by winning the NCAA title. Bowers' impending marriage to former Oklahoma Sooners gymnast Raydel Gamboa only adds to her celebrations.

Bowers had a stellar season with the Sooners, playing an instrumental role in the team's seventh title victory at the 2025 NCAA Championship in Fort Worth, Texas. The 2024 Big 12 Gymnast of the Year was one of the best performing gymnasts of the season. She added big points on the scoreboard, tallying 39.7125 in the finals on April 19.

Bowers had previously anchored the Sooners to the finals and clinched the individual all-around title during NCAA semifinals on April 17.

Trending

In a recent Instagram story, Bowers shared a glimpse of her bridal shower. Originally posted by Caitlin Kirkpatrick, a Sooners gymnast and Bowers' friend, the caption of the post read:

"Let's get you married!!!!"

Bowers then shared the post with the reaction, "Woohooo"

Screenshot of Jordan Bowers' Instagram story (@jordansbowers/ig)

Bowers and Gamboa have been dating since 2021 and announced their engagement in 2024. Both have retired from college gymnastics after finishing their incredible collegiate careers.

Jordan Bowers adds another achievement in her final season with the Sooners

Jordan Bowers at 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Jordan Bowers, a seven-time NCAA All-American, added yet another feather to her cap as she was named a finalist for the Honda Sport Award. She has been nominated alongside Jade Carey, Audrey Davis, and Aleah Finnegan.

A recent Instagram post by Oklahoma University gymnastics celebrated the achievements of Bowers, and shared the highlights of the awards that she has won this season, including the SEC Gymnast of the Year, the NCAA All-Around championship title, and more. It was captioned:

"SEC Gymnast of the Year ✅ AAI Award Finalist✅ NCAA All-Around Champion ✅ Team Champion✅ Honda Sport Award Finalist…✅ What a year for, @jordansbowers!"

The Oklahoma Sooners concluded their gymnastics season with a big victory in the national championship final, scoring 198.0125 points to clinch the triumph over UCLA, Missouri, and Utah.

Bowers posted a 9.9375 on the uneven bars, leading the Sooners at the top in the first rotation and then stretched out the lead with a 9.9375 on the beam. Bowers added 9.95 in the floor exercises and 9.8875 on the vault. It was enough for the Sooners to seal the victory in the NCAA Championship finals and make history.

