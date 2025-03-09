Olivia Dunne was joined by her family, teammates, and coaches on senior night as she bid goodbye to the LSU fans. Dunne returned to her alma mater to utilize her fifth year of eligibility at LSU alongside Haleigh Bryant, Aleah Finnegan, Chase Brock, and others.

As the defending National Championship winners head to the SEC and NCAA finals, they celebrated senior night on March 7 in a meet against No.10 Georgia. The Pete Maravich Assembly Center crowd erupted in cheers as the seniors waved an emotional farewell to the program.

In an Instagram post, Dunne shared a video of her hugging her family on the stage and waving to the audience as tears welled up in her eyes. Her caption read:

"Tiger fans, you’ve been so good to me! #seniornight #gymnastics #lsu #college #senior."

Olivia Dunne was also featured in a carousel of pictures that LSU recently shared on its Instagram handle. The seniors embraced each other, wept together, and showed love to the fans for their support.

"So much love for our seniors 💜," read the caption.

Olivia Dunne has been a prominent name in the NCAA because of her massive social media following. After the NIL update, she became the highest-paid collegiate athlete (2023) due to her brand endorsement deals.

The Tigers will next take the stage in a meet against Auburn on March 4. They will then head to the SEC Championships, scheduled for March 22.

Olivia Dunne updated her fans beforehand that she would not compete on senior night due to a knee injury

Olivia Dunne reacting during Iowa State v LSU - (Source: Getty)

Before graduating from LSU, the Tigers performed at PMAC for the final time. But Dunne's emotional admission of sitting out came just before the meet on March 7, 2025. She took to her Instagram to explain the nature of her condition, saying:

"Hi friends! Unfortunately I've been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night. It absolutely breaks my heart to not get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans, you've been so good to me. Thank you for the endless support and as always Geaux Tigers! -Liv.”

Despite not competing, Dunne was a constant cheerer at the 2024 NCAA Championships, where the Louisiana State women's gymnastics team claimed its first title in program history. Shortly after the monumental achievement, she broke the news of her return on social media. In the current season, the 22-year-old graced the floor four times, the beam two times, and the bars once. She last competed in LSU's SEC road opener against Arkansas on January 24, 2025, but failed to secure the win.

