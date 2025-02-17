  • home icon
Olivia Dunne and boyfriend Paul Skenes cosy up for sunny beach outing in Florida

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Feb 17, 2025 01:05 GMT
Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes enjoy a beach outing (Image Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are a power couple in the sporting world. Recently the duo enjoyed a sunny day on the beaches of Florida, and the gymnast was quick to share a glimpse of their outing with fans.

Dunne first rose to fame in 2020, when she began sharing glimpses of her day-to-day as a student-athlete on social media. Since then, the American has become the highest-paid female athlete in the NCAA and continues to share regular updates about her life with fans.

Most recently, Olivia Dunne gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look into her relationship with boyfriend Paul Skenes. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a snap of herself and the MLB Rookie of the Year cozied up on a beach in Florida.

Via Olivia Dunne&#039;s Instagram story
Via Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Dunne and Skenes first met when they were both student-athletes at Louisiana State University. While the former is currently competing in her fifth and final year for the team, Skenes has moved on to Major League Baseball.

Olivia Dunne opens up about her ‘special’ relationship with Paul Skenes

Skenes and Dunne at the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party (Image Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes began dating sometime in 2023, and have been fairly public about their relationship. In a recent interview with ESPN, the gymnast opened up about the couple's 'dynamic,' calling it ‘special.'

“Our relationship is a very special dynamic because I'm here in college right now, and he's in the MLB. Which is kind of crazy because he's so young, and I think that we learn from one another. I teach him things that maybe he wouldn't know, and he teaches me things that make me a better athlete,” she said.
Dunne went on to explain that Skenes’ mindset and discipline has ‘rubbed off’ on her, saying,

“I just think his mindset is really what makes him such a great athlete. So I mean he's very disciplined at such a young age and I think that's rubbed off on me, which I think is great.”

Speaking on watching Skenes live in action, Dunne added,

“It was so special. I mean to be able to go to the games with my family, his family, and seeing him throw 100 miles an hour in person is actually mind-blowing. I don't know how he does it, but he's really good at it and I love to watch.”

As of now, while Paul Skenes wows the MLB as a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Olivia Dunne is competing in her final year for LSU as the Tigers try to defend their National Championships.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
