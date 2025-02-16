Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reveals her $170 million pick for Super Bowl 2026 halftime show after Kendrick Lamar blockbuster

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and his girlfriend Olivia Dunne were in attendance at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, on Sunday to witness Super Bowl LIX. It featured a clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles and a mesmerizing halftime show by Kendrick Lamar, one of the finest rappers in the industry.

Ad

Lamar's halftime show was controversial from many angles, though. First, he sang a controversial diss song targeted at rival rapper Drake. Scond, he was selected over local boy Lil Wayne to perform on the biggest stage. However, Dunne has a way the NFL could do right by Wayne, who has a net worth of $170 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In a rapid-fire Q&A with ESPN, Dunne was asked who should take the stage in Los Angeles next year for Super Bowl LX, and she didn’t hesitate to respond.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think Lil Wayne should do it," she said.

Ad

The legendary rapper, who hails from New Orleans, has given several hits like Lollipop, A Milli and 6 Foot 7 Foot.

Olivia Dunne gives special mention to Paul Skenes during rapid fire

During the same rapid-fire interview, Olivia Dunne was asked several other questions as well.

When asked which celebrity or athlete she’d love to have dinner with, Dunne said:

"Probably my boyfriend, Paul Skibs. I love you, Paul."

Ad

The Q&A also had some hilarious incidents faced by the social media star. When asked about the funniest thing a fan has ever done, she recalled a wild story from a meet.

"At the Mia Bama meet last week, someone got my name tattooed on their ankle," Dunne said.

Dunne also shared the last time she was truly starstruck, which happened at Super Bowl LIX, where she met Martha Stewart. She complimented the 83-year-old lifestyle icon as "a badass."

Ad

When asked how many unread text messages she had, Dunne answered:

"Probably like 500."

When asked if not for gymnastics, which other sport she would be competing, Dunne said:

"I would like to say softball."

Olivia Dunne also revealed that Olive Garden’s fettuccine alfredo is her go-to meal —an unconventional pre-meet choice for a top-tier athlete.

In one final question, she answered that The Polar Express is the best classic movie she's yet to see

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.