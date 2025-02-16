  • home icon
  • Olivia Dunne makes adorable confession for boyfriend Paul Skenes following their appearance at Super Bowl weekend

Olivia Dunne makes adorable confession for boyfriend Paul Skenes following their appearance at Super Bowl weekend

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Feb 16, 2025 03:16 GMT
All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Frutitas Agua Fresca - Source: Getty
Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne during the 2024 All-Star Red Carpet Show in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following her appearance at the Super Bowl, Olivia Dunne made an adorable confession for her boyfriend Paul Skenes. The LSU gymnast and the MLB player took the internet by storm after attending the thrilling evening on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In August 2023, Skenes opened up about their relationship during an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. They both met on the LSU campus, where the gymnast would spot the pitcher while being unfamiliar with him. Their relationship blossomed when Dunne spotted him in a dugout during a baseball game, which was soon followed by an ice cream date.

Following their recent appearance at the Super Bowl, Dunne was seen supporting her team at the faceoff against Oklahoma at the Maravich Center, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. During a rapid-fire question after the clash, when asked which celebrity or athlete she would like to have dinner with, the gymnast mentioned Skenes and said:

"Probably my boyfriend Paul Skenes. I love you Paul."
Dunne and Skenes made waves with their effortless fashion at the Super Bowl. The LSU Tigers' gymnast opted for a backless red top with denim jeans which she paired with white heels, and a transparent bag. She completed her outfit with a beautiful hairstyle, featuring a white bow.

Olivia Dunne opens up on the Smartest thing she has ever done featuring her LSU degree

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo via Getty Images)
Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne returned to the LSU Tigers for her fifth year, after the Gold and Purple pack clinched their historic first-ever National Championship title last year. The Tigers collected 198.225 points to surpass California and Utah, who scored 197.850 and 197.800 points, respectively. Dunne competed in nine meets for the Tigers last season, recording a career-high of 9.900 on floor.

Dunne enrolled in Louisiana University in 2020, and earned her college degree in December 2024. She completed her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies before returning for her super-senior year. Currently, Dunne is pursuing a graduate certificate.

During the same rapid-fire question round, Dunne acknowledged pursuing her bachelor's degree from LSU as the smartest decision ever. When asked by the interviewer:

"What is the smartest thing you have ever done?"

Dunne replied:

"Probably get my LSU degree."

Olivia Dunne is expected to compete next in a clash against Kentucky Gymnastics on Friday, February 28, 2025.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
