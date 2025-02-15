Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne makes feelings known about long-distance relationship with Pirates star on Valentine's Day

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and gymnast Olivia Dunne started dating two years ago when they were both part of LSU, representing the schools in their respective professions.

Skenes won the College World Series before being picked first overall in the 2023 MLB draft by the Pirates. Meanwhile, Dunne won the NCAA gymnastics title with the LSU Tigers last season and is in her fifth and final season.

Due to Skenes being in Pennsylvania during the MLB regular season and Dunne being in Baton Rouge, they both have to contend with long distance. However, Dunne will be able to reunite with Skenes soon as only a few weeks are left in the gymnastics season.

On Friday celebrating Valentine's Day, Dunne released a video, sharing her feelings on the long-distance relationship.

"Me laughing til I remember I'm doing long distance until my season is over," she wrote in her video.

In the video, Dunne went from expressing happiness to sadness. After her season ends, she will no longer have to travel long distances to be with Skenes, but she will miss the LSU Tigers and the friends she made there.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have maintained their relationship despite long distance

During the 2024 MLB regular season, it was 1,148 miles (Baton Rouge to Pittsburgh) that Olivia Dunne had to cover to watch Paul Skenes in action from the suites of PNC Park. Despite the long trip amid busy schedules with her NIL deals, Dunne remained steadfast in the support of her boyfriend throughout his rookie season.

She was at the PNC Park in May when Skenes made his MLB debut against the Chicago Cubs. She also accompanied Skenes on the MLB All-Star red carpet in Arlington, Texas in July.

Most importantly, she was with Skenes, when he won NL Rookie of the Year, which was announced in Nov. Skenes came out on top in the voting following a stellar season that saw him go 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA.

With the gymnastics season getting over soon, Dunne is expected to continue her off-field endeavors while being in support of Skenes.

The couple attended the Fanatics Super Bowl Party last week and subsequently, the big game on Sunday as they continue to make waves with their appearances.

