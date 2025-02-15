Paul Skenes & girlfriend Olivia Dunne's romance steal the spotlight during creative pottery class on Valentine's Day

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes recently enjoyed an adorable moment with his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne. Before getting busy with preparations for the 2025 season, Skenes took some time off to spend with the LSU gymnast.

Dunne, who is also occupied with the No. 2 LSU Tigers as they prepare to face the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners, managed to find some free time to be with her boyfriend on Valentine’s Day. The gymnast shared a private moment from their time together, posting a photo of them taking a pottery class together.

“❤️❤️❤️@PAULSKENES,” Dunne captioned.

(Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

In the image, the couple is seen sitting inside a pottery studio. Paul Skenes appears fully focused on shaping the clay, while Dunne is sitting beside him, smiling as she guides his hands on the pottery wheel.

Both are wearing half-sleeve T-shirts with aprons on top. Olivia Dunne also shared some selfies showcasing her latest look.

(Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

In one of the images, Dunne is seen indoors, posing in what appears to be a red bathrobe with heart-shaped prints. Her blonde hair is left open as she poses for the selfie.

Paul Skenes posts heartfelt Valentine day’s tribute for girlfriend Olivia Dunne

On Friday, Paul Skenes posted an Instagram story for his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, in celebration of Valentine’s Day. He shared a picture of Dunne along with a heart emoji and the caption:

"My valentine @livvydunne"

(Credits: Instagram/@paulskenes)

The image Skenes posted was from Olivia Dunne’s NCAA gymnastics championship celebration, where she was seen holding and kissing the trophy that she and the LSU Tigers won in 2024.

The couple recently returned from their trip to New Orleans, Louisiana, where they attended the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.

During their trip, they participated in several events before watching the Eagles' 40-22 victory over the Chiefs. Dunne also shared pictures from their trip on Instagram with the caption:

“So much room for activities!!!”

In the photos, Paul Skenes and Dunne can be seen posing with several notable personalities and celebrities. Dunne also shared a picture with retired gymnast Aly Raisman.

