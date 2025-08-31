Olivia Dunne and boyfriend Paul Skenes step up for a good cause as they make hospital visit in support of young patient

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are a power couple of the sporting world. Recently, the two former LSU stars stepped up for a good cause, as they paid a visit to a young patient in the hospital.

Dunne, a former gymnast who competed for Team USA in her junior career, is a popular figure on social media. The youngster found fame across various platforms when she began sharing glimpses of her everyday life as an athlete with fans. Meanwhile, Skenes is a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and one of the best young talents in the MLB at the moment.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have been together since 2023, and they often give fans behind-the-scenes looks into their life. Most recently, the couple paid a visit to a child in the hospital and Dunne shared a snap of the same on her Instagram story, writing,

“Got to spend some time with our buddy Riley today.

Via @livvydunne on Instagram

Dunne and Skenes both support various social causes close to their hearts. The gymnast has founded ‘The Livvy Fund’ which supports female athletes in getting NIL opportunities. Meanwhile, Skenes donates $100 to the Gary Sinise Foundation for every strikeout he gets.

Olivia Dunne reflects on finding balance in her relationship with Paul Skenes

Skenes and Dunne at the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes met when they were both student-athletes for Louisiana State University. Dunne noticed the baseball player first and the duo were eventually set up on a date with mutual friends.

In August 2023, Dunne and Skenes made their relationship public and they've been each other's biggest cheerleaders since then. In a recent interview with People Magazine, the former gymnast opened up about how the duo find balance in their relationship, saying,

"I think that everything is a two-way road, so being fair. "We don't restrict each other from doing things. I've been in relationships in the past like that — where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything. But he has a job to do and I have a job to do, I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize. So yeah, we just have a good time and it's a two-way road."

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes both won National Championships in their time at LSU. While the former called time on her sporting career after college, Skenes has gone on to compete for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB, and Dunne is a regular fixture in the stands when he is playing.

