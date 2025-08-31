Paul Skenes gives shoutout to Roman Anthony after solid outing in Pirates-Red Sox faceoff

Two of the most exciting talents in the major leagues faced off on Friday, as Paul Skenes' Pittsburgh Pirates took on Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in the series opener.
Anthony enjoyed a great moment against Skenes in the fifth inning as he hit a towering home run to right field to give Boston a 2-0 lead. Per Statcast, the exit velocity off Anthony's bat was measured at 108.6 mph, while the ball traveled 408 feet.
However, Skenes and the Pirates had the last laugh, as they won the game 4-2 after a late flurry.
Skenes was asked about his matchup with Anthony after the game and the Pirates ace had good things to say about the Red Sox rookie.
"He (Roman Anthony) is a good player, obviously, hitting leadoff for one of the best teams in the AL. What is he, 21? Doesn't look like a 21-year-old, so, yeah, he's going to keep this offense running for a long time." Skenes said. (Timestamp 2:18)
Though Anthony's home run meant that Paul Skenes' latest outing wasn't as perfect as other recent appearances, the 23-year-old still recorded a quality start, pitching six innings, giving up the one earned run and striking out six batters.
Roman Anthony could follow in Paul Skenes' footsteps and win the Rookie of the Year award
Bursting onto the scene in 2024, Paul Skenes enjoyed an incredible rookie season. The ace beat Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres), Jackson Choirio (Milwaukee Brewers) and Shota Imanaga (Chicago Cubs) to win the prestigious NL Rookie of the Year award in November.
Roman Anthony, who is batting .314, with 44 hits, six homers, 17 RBIs and 28 runs scored since the All-Star break, continues to make his case for the AL Rookie of the Year award.
According to the bookies, Athletics star Nick Kurtz is the overwhelming favorite to win the award, priced at -20000. However, Anthony has climbed up the ranks and is now the second-favorite, priced at +1400.