"He sings about the Red Sox sometimes" - Roman Anthony reveals his favorite musical artists, and they're worth $470,000,000

Ever since he made his big league debut in early June, Roman Anthony has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in the majors, showcasing a maturity to his game that is far beyond his years.

Anthony has emerged as one of the protagonists of the Red Sox's strong run of results post the All-Star break, which gives them a great chance of making the postseason for the first time since 2021. When not taking part in on-field heroics, he enjoys listening to his fair share of music.

Speaking to insider Rob Bradford on Wednesday's episode of the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast, Anthony revealed his two favorite musical artists, one of whom is incidentally a huge Red Sox fan.

"I like Drake and Lil Wayne a lot," Anthony said ( Timstamp: 14:02). Lil Wayne sings about the Red Sox sometimes, in his songs. We (Red Sox) would love for him to come by. We've got a lot of Lil Wayne fans in the clubhouse. Our go-to pregame is always Lil Wayne."

Drake and Lil Wayne are popular all over the world. Their immense popularity is reflected in their net worth, which is $300 million and $170 million, respectively, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Roman Anthony shares feelings after signing a big-money extension with the Red Sox

In early August, the Red Sox decided to reward Roman Anthony for his excellent displays on the field with a big-money contract extension, signing the youngster to an eight-year, $130 million deal.

In the same conversation with Rob Bradford, Anthony admitted that the feeling of signing the contract "hadn't set in yet". Furthermore, he mentioned how he was extremely content to have extended his stay at his boyhood club.

"I don't think it's really set in yet," Anthony said (Time stamp: 7:52). "It's like you sign it, you gotta play a game in an hour, you play the game, then you travel to the West Coast, then you play the next day on the West Coast. There isn't really time to sit down and celebrate.

"Even if you do celebrate, there's not a moment where it hits you. It's great to understand that you're in such a great spot for a number of years, there's nowhere I'd rather be."

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty

With the most important phase of the season on the horizon, Red Sox fans will be hoping Roman Anthony continues to build on his growing major league reputation.

