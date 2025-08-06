"Red Sox learned their lesson with Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts" - Fans hail Boston extending Roman Anthony on reported $130M deal

Ever since being called up to the majors in early June, young Roman Anthony has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in the majors. At the moment, he is batting .283 with two home runs and 19 RBIs.

It appears the Red Sox have decided to reward Anthony for his excellent displays, offering him an eight-year, $130 million contract extension, keeping him at Fenway Park through 2034. On Wednesday, insider Jeff Passan reported that the two parties are now in the process of finalizing the deal.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Outfielder Roman Anthony and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing an eight-year, $130 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal, which is pending a physical, includes a club option and will keep Anthony under team control through 2034.

Reacting to the big news, plenty of Red Sox fans appeared to be happy with the organization's decision. Having controversially allowed stars like Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts to walk in the past, it appears the Red Sox are taking no chances this time around.

Jay @jay17v I think they learned their lesson with Mookie and Xander. Pay them young

Jeremiah Perry @Jer_P_2253 Smart to lock up this young star now. He has improved 10 fold since he’s been brought up

Big Baby👶 @BigBabyDavis101 So cheap for the ceiling this guy has. Let’s fucking go. Breslow is cooking

Eric Schrader @EricSchrader5 This is how you are suppose to keep young studs!!!

AuthenticViewsX @AuthenticViewsX Smart move for the Red Sox

Vikash Kumar @vikashyadav1411 Roman Anthony locking in a legacy with the Sox! 🔥 Eight years, $130M — Boston just secured a future superstar. Can’t wait to see him light up Fenway through 2034! ⚾️💪

Roman Anthony is in the conversation for the AL Rookie of the Year award

Having played less than two months in the big leagues, Roman Anthony has already left a great impression on fans and experts alike. In mid-July, shortly after the All-Star game, 28 MLB.com experts were asked to form a top-five list for the AL MVP award. Roman Anthony occupied the number five spot on the list.

Though the likes of Jacob Wilson, Nick Kurtz, Cam Smith and even teammate Carlos Narvaez rank higher than Anthony as it stands, things can definitely change by the time the regular season comes to a close, with Anthony's influence continuing to grow by the day.

