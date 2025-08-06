  • home icon
  "Red Sox learned their lesson with Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts" - Fans hail Boston extending Roman Anthony on reported $130M deal

"Red Sox learned their lesson with Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts" - Fans hail Boston extending Roman Anthony on reported $130M deal

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 06, 2025 20:41 GMT
(Left to Right) Mookie Betts, Roman Anthony, Xander Bogaerts (Images from - Getty)
(Left to Right) Mookie Betts, Roman Anthony, Xander Bogaerts (Images from - Getty)

Ever since being called up to the majors in early June, young Roman Anthony has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in the majors. At the moment, he is batting .283 with two home runs and 19 RBIs.

It appears the Red Sox have decided to reward Anthony for his excellent displays, offering him an eight-year, $130 million contract extension, keeping him at Fenway Park through 2034. On Wednesday, insider Jeff Passan reported that the two parties are now in the process of finalizing the deal.

Reacting to the big news, plenty of Red Sox fans appeared to be happy with the organization's decision. Having controversially allowed stars like Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts to walk in the past, it appears the Red Sox are taking no chances this time around.

Roman Anthony is in the conversation for the AL Rookie of the Year award

Having played less than two months in the big leagues, Roman Anthony has already left a great impression on fans and experts alike. In mid-July, shortly after the All-Star game, 28 MLB.com experts were asked to form a top-five list for the AL MVP award. Roman Anthony occupied the number five spot on the list.

Colorado Rockies v Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty
Colorado Rockies v Boston Red Sox - Source: Getty

Though the likes of Jacob Wilson, Nick Kurtz, Cam Smith and even teammate Carlos Narvaez rank higher than Anthony as it stands, things can definitely change by the time the regular season comes to a close, with Anthony's influence continuing to grow by the day.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

