"Like Tigers have with Tarik Skubal" - MLB insider points major reason for Red Sox's success despite parting ways with Rafael Devers

After struggling with consistency in the opening months of the season, many wrote the Boston Red Sox off. Trading one of their main players, Rafael Devers, in June also led to having more doubters.

However, the nine-time World Series champions have been on a tear since and are one of the hottest teams in the majors. Boston has won its last seven games.

Its offense has been firing on all cylinders. However, according to MLB insider Jared Diamond on Wedneday, the presence of "bona fide ace" Garrett Crochet has given the team an edge.

"They have a lot of things going for them," Diamond said (5:19), via 98.5 The Sports Hub. "Their lineup is very good, they score runs. ... Another thing the Red Sox have, that not many teams have, is a bona fide ace. If you have a bona fide ace, like Garrett Crochet, it essentially guarantees you don't end up on those really long tail-spin losing streaks.

"Sort of like the (Detroit) Tigers have with Tarik Skubal. How many guys are there in all of baseball like that? You can count them on one hand. There's maybe four or five real aces in all of baseball these days, the kind of pitchers you just say, 'Alright, go out there and carry us on your shoulders.' That's what Garrett Crochet has done."

Garrett Crochet could become the first Red Sox player to win a Cy Young award since 2016

Expectations were high on Garrett Crochet after arriving in Boston via a trade in the offseason. He enjoyed a strong 2024 campaign with the Chicago White Sox.

This season, he has delivered on the hype, and perhaps exceeded it. Crochet has a 13-4 record, along with a 2.24 ERA and 183 strikeouts. He is also one of the frontrunners for the AL Cy Young award, along with Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. Crochet's fantastic displays in the first half of the season earned him his second consecutive All-Star selection.

If Crochet wins the prestigious award, he will be the first Red Sox player to do so since Rick Porcello in 2016.

