“Teams hate dealing with the Red Sox” - MLB insider discusses how Boston’s trade silence could boost Rangers wild card advances for postseason

After failing to make the playoffs in 2024, the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers are looking to make the postseason this season.
With the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros well placed to win their respective divisions, both teams' best bet of playing October baseball looks to be via the wildcard spot. The Red Sox are second in the standings, while the Rangers are fourth.
Though both teams find themselves competing for the same three spots in the wildcard standings, their activity at the trade deadline was different.
Boston added pitcher Dustin May and reliever Steven Matz, while Texas added a major piece to their starting rotation in Merrill Kelly, who has been excellent this season. Rangers also brough in relievers Phil Maton and Danny Coulombe.
On Friday's episode of "Foul Territory," insider Bob Nightengale explained how Boston's lack of major trade activity could be attributed to teams' aversion to dealing with general manager Craig Breslow.
"Teams hate dealing with the Red Sox," Nightengale said (7:10). "When you talk to GMs from around the game, they say it's just very tough to deal with the Red Sox and Craig Breslow in particular.
"If they're really going for it, they did a poor job, because the Yankees got a whole lot better, Blue Jays got better, so I think they're going to be on the outside looking in. The fact that they didn't do anything, they may be sitting home and the Texas Rangers take their place as a wildcard team."
The Red Sox and Rangers' bullpens have been a major reason for their success
One of the most important factors in order to win hard-fought baseball games is the ability to keep the opposition scoreless in the latter innings, and this is something the Red Sox and Texas Rangers' bullpens have excelled at this season.
The two teams currently have the top two bullpens in the AL, and top five in the majors.