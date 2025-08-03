“Teams hate dealing with the Red Sox” - MLB insider discusses how Boston’s trade silence could boost Rangers wild card advances for postseason

After failing to make the playoffs in 2024, the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers are looking to make the postseason this season.

Ad

With the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros well placed to win their respective divisions, both teams' best bet of playing October baseball looks to be via the wildcard spot. The Red Sox are second in the standings, while the Rangers are fourth.

Though both teams find themselves competing for the same three spots in the wildcard standings, their activity at the trade deadline was different.

Boston added pitcher Dustin May and reliever Steven Matz, while Texas added a major piece to their starting rotation in Merrill Kelly, who has been excellent this season. Rangers also brough in relievers Phil Maton and Danny Coulombe.

Ad

Trending

On Friday's episode of "Foul Territory," insider Bob Nightengale explained how Boston's lack of major trade activity could be attributed to teams' aversion to dealing with general manager Craig Breslow.

"Teams hate dealing with the Red Sox," Nightengale said (7:10). "When you talk to GMs from around the game, they say it's just very tough to deal with the Red Sox and Craig Breslow in particular.

Ad

"If they're really going for it, they did a poor job, because the Yankees got a whole lot better, Blue Jays got better, so I think they're going to be on the outside looking in. The fact that they didn't do anything, they may be sitting home and the Texas Rangers take their place as a wildcard team."

Ad

Ad

The Red Sox and Rangers' bullpens have been a major reason for their success

One of the most important factors in order to win hard-fought baseball games is the ability to keep the opposition scoreless in the latter innings, and this is something the Red Sox and Texas Rangers' bullpens have excelled at this season.

Aroldis Chapman has excelled in his role as a closer this season - Source: Getty

The two teams currently have the top two bullpens in the AL, and top five in the majors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More