3 teams with the biggest splurge in 2025 Trade Deadline ft. Padres, Mariners

Several MLB teams, like the San Diego Padres, were highly active at this year's trade deadline and made some significant additions to their rosters ahead of the second half.

Teams looking to contend in this year's postseason were busy finalizing trades for the other half of the year, which will be pivotal in postseason positioning. Let's take a look at three such teams who made this trade deadline count to the fullest.

#1 San Diego Padres

MLB: Athletics at Texas Rangers - Source: Imagn

The Padres were one of the boldest organizations at this trade deadline. After going relatively silent in the offseason, Padres GM AJ Preller made several big additions. They traded their top prospect, Leo De Vries, to the A’s for elite closer Mason Miller.

They followed that transaction with notable additions like outfielder Ramón Laureano, catcher Freddy Fermín and slugger Ryan O’Hearn, addressing three key positions.

With the Dodgers going silent at the deadline, the Padres are expected to go toe-to-toe in the NL West during the second half.

#2 Seattle Mariners

MLB: Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners - Source: Imagn

The Mariners made only one transaction, but it was a big name. They acquired third baseman Eugenio Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for prospects including Tyler Locklear, Hunter Cranton and Juan Burgos.

Suarez joins catcher Cal Raleigh, giving the Mariners two 35+ home run hitters before August. That's a lot of power for a team lacking in that very stat in previous seasons. The trade could turn them into a true threat in the American League.

#3 New York Mets

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Source: Getty

The Mets used the deadline to bolster their bullpen and an outfield addition. The franchise added relievers Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers and Gregory Soto and hope to see better results from one of MLB's weakest bullpens this season.

The Mets also acquired Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles, as his speed, plate discipline and depth could be used to revitalize a sputtering offense that includes Tyrone Taylor's underwhelming performances.

Both these trades should help the Mets compete for a deep postseason run in October.

Among other honorable mentions are the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees. The Astros brought back their old player, Carlos Correa back to the fold alongside Jesús Sánchez and Ramón Urías. Meanwhile, the Yankees upgraded their bullpen by landing David Bednar, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird.

