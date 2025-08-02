“Three years of the sweetest love!” - Alex Bregman and wife Reagan celebrate son Knox’s superhero-themed birthday with family

Having tied the knot in December 2020, Boston Red Sox star Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan, welcomed their firstborn, a son named Knox, in August 2022. As Knox celebrated his third birthday on Friday, Reagan Bregman took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of the toddler's superhero-themed birthday bash, captioning the post with a loving message dedicated to her son.&quot;Three years of the sweetest love! Thankful to be your mama ♥️🦸🏻‍♂️&quot; Reagan Bregman captioned her Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPer sources, Alex and Reagan first crossed paths while attending a group dinner alongside mutual friends. The pair quickly hit it off and have been together ever since, announcing their engagement in January 2020.Along with Knox, the couple also shares another son named Bennett, who was born in April 2025.Alex Bregman's wife Reagan is enjoying her first summer in New England to the fullestHaving spent the entirety of his career before this season with the Houston Astros, third baseman Alex Bregman joined the Boston Red Sox as a free agent in the offseason. Ever since arriving at his new home, Bregman has fit in instantly, establishing himself as one of the team's most important players.Just like her husband, it appears Reagan Bregman and her two sons, Knox and Bennett, are quite enjoying their time in New England at the moment.In mid-July, Reagan Bregman took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from her first summer in New England, giving fans a sneak peek into what she and her family have been up to in Boston so far.&quot;New England summer 🌊🦞🍦⛵️&quot; Reagan Bregman posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJust like the summer, the Bregmans and other Bostonians will be hoping the winter is similarly joyous, as the Red Sox hope to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2021, and subsequently challenge for the World Series.Second in the AL wildcard at the moment, Alex Bregman and co. are well placed to punch their tickets to the playoffs.