  • “Three years of the sweetest love!” - Alex Bregman and wife Reagan celebrate son Knox’s superhero-themed birthday with family

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 02, 2025 13:15 GMT
Alex Bregman with his wife, Reagan, and son, Knox (Images from - Instagram.com/@reaganelizabeth)
Alex Bregman with his wife, Reagan, and son, Knox (Credits: @reaganelizabeth Instagram)

Having tied the knot in December 2020, Boston Red Sox star Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan, welcomed their firstborn, a son named Knox, in August 2022. As Knox celebrated his third birthday on Friday, Reagan Bregman took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of the toddler's superhero-themed birthday bash, captioning the post with a loving message dedicated to her son.

"Three years of the sweetest love! Thankful to be your mama ♥️🦸🏻‍♂️" Reagan Bregman captioned her Instagram post
Per sources, Alex and Reagan first crossed paths while attending a group dinner alongside mutual friends. The pair quickly hit it off and have been together ever since, announcing their engagement in January 2020.

Along with Knox, the couple also shares another son named Bennett, who was born in April 2025.

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan is enjoying her first summer in New England to the fullest

Having spent the entirety of his career before this season with the Houston Astros, third baseman Alex Bregman joined the Boston Red Sox as a free agent in the offseason. Ever since arriving at his new home, Bregman has fit in instantly, establishing himself as one of the team's most important players.

Just like her husband, it appears Reagan Bregman and her two sons, Knox and Bennett, are quite enjoying their time in New England at the moment.

In mid-July, Reagan Bregman took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from her first summer in New England, giving fans a sneak peek into what she and her family have been up to in Boston so far.

"New England summer 🌊🦞🍦⛵️" Reagan Bregman posted
Just like the summer, the Bregmans and other Bostonians will be hoping the winter is similarly joyous, as the Red Sox hope to make it to the postseason for the first time since 2021, and subsequently challenge for the World Series.

Second in the AL wildcard at the moment, Alex Bregman and co. are well placed to punch their tickets to the playoffs.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

