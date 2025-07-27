  • home icon
Alex Bregman’s wife, Reagan, shows unstoppable mom strength running Red Sox marathon with two kids for a meaningful cause

By Harshita Jain
Published Jul 27, 2025 14:19 GMT
Boston Red Sox v Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Getty
Boston Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Getty

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman’s wife, Reagan Elizabeth, shared a glimpse of her participation in the annual Run to Home Base. The marathon took place on Saturday at Fenway Park in Boston. The mom of two posted four stories about her time at the event on her Instagram account.

The first was a video clip showing the race’s iconic balloon, which was decorated at the starting line just outside the Red Sox Clubhouse.

“We made it @homebaseprogram,” Reagan captioned the story.
Reagan Elizabeth shared a video clip on her Instagram (via Instagram story)
Reagan Elizabeth shared a video clip on her Instagram (via Instagram story)

The Run to Home Base marathon is held every year to raise money for military veterans and their families.

Reagan's second story featured her sharing a moment with her two young children: Knox, born in August 2022, and Bennett, born in April this year. She held one in her arm and the other in a stroller, just in front of the start banner.

“The chaos of doing a 5k with two littles,” she wrote.
Reagan Elizabeth shared an image on her Instagram (via Instagram story)
Reagan Elizabeth shared an image on her Instagram (via Instagram story)

Reagan wore a “Run to Home Base” T-shirt and sported a race bib with No. 3503 on it.

Reagan's third story was a reshare of her friend Kristi Hendriks' Instagram post. Hendriks had shared the moment with the caption:

“I love us @reaganelizabeth.”
Alex Bregman&#039;s wife reshared a photo on her Instagram (via Instagram story)
Alex Bregman's wife reshared a photo on her Instagram (via Instagram story)

In her final story, Reagan reshared a group photo featuring her friends, @k_hendriks, @laurice_h and @maggie_seelig.

“Always the best vibes at Run to Homebase. Girls Day + Knox! ❤️,” @maggie_seelig wrote in the caption.
Reagan Elizabeth reshared the photo with her friends (via Instagram story)
Reagan Elizabeth reshared the photo with her friends (via Instagram story)

Saturday's Run To Homebase was the 16th edition of the event, which has generated over $48 million since its founding. More than 3,000 people participated in the marathon, which is estimated to raise close to $4 million.

Alex Bregman shares Family Day post with wife and children

On July 2, Alex Bregman shared a family photoshoot on Instagram, featuring his wife, Reagan Elizabeth, and their children, Knox and Bennett.

The post was captioned:

"Family Day '25."
The carousel featured seven photos. In the first image, Reagan held their younger son, Bennett, while Alex carried their elder son, Knox. All four members of the family were dressed in Red Sox jerseys. In the second image, Reagan and Knox stood behind home plate, as Alex Bregman held Bennett in his arm, proudly posing.

Another image showed Knox swinging a bat on the field at Fenway Diamond, as Reagan adored his son's action. Adding to the carousel, Knox was captured roaming across the baseball field, reflecting how much he loved being part of the family outing.

Edited by R. Elahi
