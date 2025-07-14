Red Sox star Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan shares beautiful and heartfelt memories from her very first summer exploring scenic New England

Having been a key player in Houston for several years, third baseman Alex Bregman made the move to Boston in free agency, signing a three-year deal worth $120 million with the Red Sox this past offseason.
With Bregman pretty much instantly settling into life with his new team, and becoming a fast fan favorite at Fenway Park, it appears his family has also been enjoying life in their new home city quite a lot.
On Monday, Alex's wife, Reagan Elizabeth, took to Instagram to share a series of snaps, giving fans a sneak peek into the memorable moments she and her family have enjoyed while exploring New England this summer.
"New England summer 🌊🦞🍦⛵️" Reagan Elizabeth Bregman captioned her Instagram post
One of the snaps featured her son, Knox, resting in her arms during a game at Fenway Park, while another featured the toddler being led onto the field by his dad.
Another snap featured Alex and Reagan's youngest child Bennett, who was born only three months ago, on April 16, 2025.
Alex Bregman's wife Reagan shares adorable snap as son Knox reunites with 'bestie' Lucas Hader
While Alex Bregman was still part of the Houston Astros organization in 2022, the third baseman and his wife, Reagan Elizabeth, welcomed their first child, Knox. Closer Josh Hader and his wife, Maria, also welcomed a son named Lucas, just a few months before Knox was born.
Being of the same age and with their families also quite fond of each other, Knox and Lucas also naturally became best friends as they grew up together. However, with the Bregmans moving out of Houston this past winter, Knox and Lucas have not been able to spend as much time playing together as they used to in the past.
The two 'besties' finally reunited in Atlanta, with both Josh Hader and Alex Bregman traveling for the All-Star game along with their families.
On Monday, Maria Hader took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of Knox and Lucas, who looked quite happy to finally meet each other again. Reagan Elizabeth Bregman later reshared the snap to her story.
"reunited😭🥺" Reagan Elizabeth Bregman captioned her Instagram story
This All-Star game marks Alex Bregman's third career selection, while Josh Hader picks up his sixth.