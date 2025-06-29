Alex Bregman shares adorable snap of son Knox ready to take the field in full Red Sox gear 

Signing a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox this past offseason, Alex Bregman has turned out to be a great acquisition. The third baseman has been one of the Red Sox's most productive hitters this season, batting .299 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs, before a quad injury sustained in late May forced him onto the injured list.

While out with injury, it appears Bregman has been spending much more time with his young son, Knox, who also loves playing baseball just like his dad.

On Sunday, Bregman shared a series of adorable snaps of the soon-to-be three-year-old, who looked all set to head to the field decked out in a full Red Sox uniform.

"Go Sox," Bregman captioned his Instagram post.

When Bregman and his better half, Reagan Elizabeth, welcomed Knox, their firstborn, in August of 2022, the infielder was a firm fan favorite in Houston. As a result, young Knox was often spotted decked out in Astros gear whenever he went to the ballpark to cheer for his dad.

However, as the two-time All-Star made the move to Fenway Park in February, young Knox's allegiances also naturally appear to have shifted.

Alex Bregman's son Knox plays with golden retriever Hank

It appears Knox was joined by the Bregmans' family dog, a golden retriever named Hank. Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, shared a snap to her story on Sunday and summed up the moment with a pair of emojis.

Screenshot of Reagan Elizabeth's Instagram story featuring her son Knox, and dog Hank (Images from - Instagram.com/@reaganelizabeth IG Stories)

With a return to action before the All-Star break looking tough, Bregman will make sure to enjoy many more such wholesome moments with his family.

The Red Sox are looking to push for their first postseason berth since 2021 in the second half of the season, and will surely need Bregman at his best.

