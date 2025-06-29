Alex Bregman gives his personal take on Rafael Devers after his shocking move to Giants from Red Sox

Alex Bregman is potentially one of the big reasons why Rafael Devers is no longer with the Boston Red Sox. Earlier in the season, Devers took issue when his third baseman position was given to Bregman, forcing him to either play DH or any other position apart from third base.

As such, Devers' relationship with the Red Sox became strenuous before the team eventually traded him to the San Francisco Giants.

Weeks following the trade, Bregman was asked about Devers while talking with reporters about returning to the plate after an injury.

“Yeah, you know, I really enjoyed every second of playing with him and being his teammate,” Bregman said (1:39). “I think he's one of the smarter baseball players I’ve played with. He’s really good at the little things—his approach, his game plan.

When asked whether he was surprised to learn about Devers' trade, the Red Sox star said:

"Yeah, obviously, I was shocked. But it’s well above my pay grade and what I’m supposed to do. Yeah.”

Alex Bregman welcomes contract extension talks after Rafael Devers trade

After the Red Sox traded away Rafael Devers, who was on a 10-year, $313.5 million deal, the path has become clearer for Alex Bregman to stay with the franchise long term and not just for his current three-year deal.

Earlier in the offseason, Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal. His agent, Scott Boras, had this to say about potential contract extension talks:

“I always tell the team — and Alex directs me to tell them — we’re always open to any conversation ... Any player who plays well somewhere, it’s something that’s important for the team and important for the player. It’s an additive.”

The Red Sox's front office is also pretty happy with the way Alex Bregman has turned up for the team.

“What I’m very comfortable saying is Alex has been everything we could have asked for both on the field,” Chief baseball officer Breslow said, “but also in the clubhouse from a leadership standpoint. Not just in the way he’s helped younger players and our staff but in the ways that he’s helped me and many of us in the front office.

"And so right now while we’re focused on doing everything we can to get him back on the field as quickly as possible, when the right time comes to have those conversations, very, very confident that we will.”

Before his quad strain a month ago, Bregman was hitting .299 /.385/.553 for a 158 wRC+. Manager Alex Cora has said that Alex Bregman won't return before the All-Star break.

