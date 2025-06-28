Jarren Duran breaks silence on Red Sox's struggles without Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers

After a respectable start to the campaign, the Boston Red Sox have been on a freefall since Alex Bregman's injury and Rafael Devers' move to the Giants. The team are currently fourth in the AL East standings with a 40-43 record and a putrid six-game losing streak with no possible end in sight.

With the squad in a downward spiral, Red Sox outfield star Jarren Duran shared his honest thoughts about the struggles of the team amidst the absence of their two stars.

"I feel like we're putting a lot of pressure on ourselves to score a bunch of runs every single day," said Duran in an interview with NESN. (0:06-0:11)

Duran further expounded on the interview after the stinging 9-0 loss to the Blue Jays at home on Friday about their immediate attempts to turn things around — leading to unnecessary pressure.

"Right now I feel like we're looking for that one big hit, a homer or something. I can speak for myself that I feel like I know I'm putting a lot of pressure on myself like I do every night. It feels a little tense right now, but that's just a part of it." (0:20-0:35)

After a breakout campaign in 2024 that earned him a maiden All-Star selection, Duran has struggled in June. He is batting .211/.276/.367 with just one home run and four runs batted in for the month.

The Red Sox, who have been without the services of star third baseman Alex Bregman since May 24 due to a quad strain, surprisingly dealt club stalwart Rafael Devers to the Giants on June 15 for a haul of upstarts. Following the Devers' move, the squad has only won three of its succeeding 10 contests.

"If you want to, pray for me to the baseball gods. It’s just not falling my way. I'm beating myself up about it more than anybody else could. I'm just trying so hard and know it puts a lot of pressure on myself, but I'm going to do whatever it takes to win for this team," said Duran in an extended interview with The Boston Globe.

Red Sox clapped by Blue Jays at home

In the never-ending saga of Red Sox misfortune, the squad was utterly decimated by the Toronto Blue Jays in the series-opener of their three-game series at home, 9-0.

Toronto starter Jose Berrioes clamped down the Red Sox after giving up just four hits and striking out eight in seven innings. On offense, Andres Gimenez and George Springer led the visitors with three hits apiece and five combined RBIs.

