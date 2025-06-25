Super agent Scott Boras reveals Alex Bregman's stance on Red Sox contract negotiations

With the trade of Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, uncertainty dawned upon the Boston Red Sox locker room, including the status of star Alex Bregman. Devers spent nine seasons with the club and is the sole remaining player from the 2018 World Series-winning roster. However, his departure signaled that no one is safe from being a trade asset in the team, not even stars like Bregman.

In an effort to repel tension and uncertainty, renowned sports agent Scott Boras recently commented on the team's tumultuous few weeks on behalf of his client, Bregman.

Boras stated in an interview with The Boston Globe's Tim Heaney that their camp are open to discussions about a possible new deal.

“I always tell the team — and Alex [Bregman] directs me to tell them — we’re always open to any conversation. Any player who plays well somewhere, it’s something that’s important for the team and important for the player. It’s an additive.”

After winning two titles in a nine-year stint with the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox. The big-money deal includes an opt-out at the end of this year and at the conclusion of the 2026 campaign.

With the statement provided by Boras on behalf of Bregman, shades of another Boras client in Matt Chapman is currently resonating within the baseball sphere. Ahead of the 2024 season, Chapman signed a one-year $18 million deal with players options for 2025 and 2026. In September of the same campaign, the Gold Glove winner was handed a six-year, $151 million extension by the Giants.

Although the Red Sox have more wiggle room with Devers' departure, there is no certainty that either Alex Bregman or his agent Scott Boras will come out with a better deal by season's end. After all, reports have swirled around that the Devers move was made by the Fenway Sports Group brass to fund their other primary venture, English Premier League's Liverpool Football Club.

The soccer club has been on a dominant tear in the past decade, having won two Premier League titles, two EFL Cups, a UEFA Champion League title, an FA Cup, a UEFA Super Cup, and a FIFA Club World Cup trophy. Liverpool recently signed highly-touted German soccer star Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for $142 million. This was then followed by Devers' move to the Giants.

With postseason hopes all but lost for the Red Sox, it will be interesting if Alex Bregman and Scott Boras' openness to a new deal comes to fruition of if the Fenway leadership elects to fund their more successful venture.

Alex Bregman records first five-hit game

On April 15, 2025, Alex Bregman recorded his first five-hit game as a major leaguer. After building a career as one of the most prolific hitters of this generation as proven by his .274/.366/.486 slash line, Bregman tallied the rare feat against the Rays in Tampa.

He finished the game by going five-for-five with two home runs, four RBIs, and two runs scored. The Red Sox overcame the Rays in the contest, 7-4.

