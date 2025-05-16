Juan Soto reveals real reason for signing with super agent Scott Boras

New York Mets superstar Juan Soto revealed the true reasons for his signing with renowned player agent Scott Boras.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger published on May 14, Juan Soto spoke about why he chose to sign with Boras:

“After my first year of rookie ball, he just reached out to me and explained to me what they do for players. And, I was just such a really young kid from the Dominican Republic and listen to all this information and everything was really surprising. It was really shocking.”(0:18)

Despite the seemingly overwhelming transition to the Majors, Boras’ tutelage and guidance made the transition much easier for Juan Soto. He added:

“He was already talking about the Big Leagues. At the beginning when you’re such a young guy and you have lawyers and everybody reaching out to you, you’re kind of like trying to protect yourself. You don’t know what’s the intentions of those guys.”

When asked about what he learned most from Boras, Juan Soto said:

“How he’s ahead of everything. He’s one step ahead of things. He’s telling you things right now that it’s going to happen four or five years from now.”

Boras’ expert knowledge of the baseball industry has earned Soto’s trust, prompting the Mets’ outfielder to declare:

“I trust what he has because, when I make it to the Big Leagues, it was so fast.”

Check out Soto’s comments up until the 3:22 mark:

Soto’s trust in Boras had paid off, as the 26-year-old landed the most lucrative contract in Major League history.

Juan Soto ready to return to Yankee Stadium

Friday's Subway Series opener will mark the first time Soto returns to Yankee Stadium since signing with the Mets - Source: Imagn

Juan Soto and the Mets will hit Yankee Stadium for the first time this season on Friday night. While the Mets-Yankees rivalry never disappoints, Friday night’s tilt will be especially meaningful.

Friday night’s contest marks the first time Soto returns to Yankee Stadium since his departure in December.

Jon Heyman captured the emotion in a NY Post published on May 15. He quoted Soto as stating:

“It’s going to be 50,000 against one.”

That 50,000 is the number of Yankees fans most probably showing their hatred toward Soto.

The Mets’ outfielder added:

“They’re going to try to get on me, you know. It’s part of it.”

Indeed, Yankees fans will do their best to get to Soto right from the first pitch. But as Heyman noted, Soto understands that it’s just business. He doesn’t take things personally. Most importantly, Soto is focused on his mission.

Yankees fans would love nothing more than to crush the Mets in the weekend series. After all, there’s a score to settle with Soto.

In the meantime, Soto will be looking to do his best to show the Yankees what they have been missing.

