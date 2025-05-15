Juan Soto sends fearless message to Yankees fans before Subway Series clash

Juan Soto and the New York Mets are set to visit the New York Yankees this weekend for the first Subway Series of the year. Not only will this be a matchup of two of the best teams in baseball, but there are other storylines at play here as well.

Juan Soto spent the 2024 season with the New York Yankees, but he will now be playing for the opponent when the Mets visit Yankee Stadium. When asked by Anthony DiComo about the upcoming experience, Soto expressed what he was so excited for.

"The crowd," Soto responded when asked about what he's looking forward to.

The Yankee Stadium crowd is always excited when the New York Mets come to town, but there will be additional excitement for this season. DiComo hinted at the possibility of the fans booing their former superstar, and Soto once again gave a succint answer.

"I don't mind," Soto on fans booing him

Juan Soto appeared in 157 regular-season games for the Yankees during the 2024 season, batting .288 with 41 home runs. Soto teamed with Aaron Judge to get the Yankees to the World Series, before ultimately choosing the New York Mets in free agency.

Soto has belted eight home runs this season for the Mets, but is hitting just .255. He is still a key member of one of the top teams in the National League, and fans of the Yankees will not be happy to see him in a different uniform.

Aaron Judge comments on Juan Soto's return to Yankee Stadium

Aaron Judge has been open about how much he enjoyed playing with Juan Soto as a member of the Yankees, and the two were a dynamic duo. Judge tried to recruit Soto to re-sign with the Yankees, but ultimately Soto decided to go to a different franchise.

Judge recently gave some insight on Soto's return to Yankee Stadium, via NJ.com:

“It’s definitely personal for the fans and they can have their opinion, and we’ll kind of keep it at that because Soto is a good friend of mine. We built a great relationship when he was here, so I’m always wishing him nothing for the best.

Judge went on to talk about the decision that Soto made, explaining that he did it for the right reasons:

“I think Soto made that decision for what he thought was best for him and his family, so nobody can really say anything about that besides him.”

Yankees fans are likely going to give Soto a tough time this weekend, but Aaron Judge is looking forward to reconnecting with a former teammate.

