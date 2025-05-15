Aaron Judge makes feelings clear on Juan Soto's Bronx return in Mets-Yankees series

On Friday night, Juan Soto will make his highly anticipated return to the Bronx. After signing with the New York Mets for $765 million across 15 seasons, the slugger will be not only the enemy but the rival this weekend.

Soto spent one season in the Bronx after a trade, and he was brilliant for them en route to a World Series berth. Then, he went across town for an MLB-record contract.

When he returns, Aaron Judge is hopeful that the fans are not too brutal toward Soto. He said, via NJ.com:

“It’s definitely personal for the fans and they can have their opinion, and we’ll kind of keep it at that because Soto is a good friend of mine. We built a great relationship when he was here, so I’m always wishing him nothing for the best.

The New York Yankees captain went on:

“I think Soto made that decision for what he thought was best for him and his family, so nobody can really say anything about that besides him.”

Judge and Soto manned the outfield together for the Yankees last year but will be in opposite dugouts for the first time since the trade from the San Diego Padres over a year ago.

Carlos Rodon shares insight on Juan Soto's decision

Carlos Rodon was only teammates with Juan Soto for a year, but he understands the decision the outfielder made. He can see it from Soto's side, having been a player in that situation, and as a fan who might be upset.

Carlos Rodon will take on Juan Soto on Friday (Imagn)

He said, via NJ:

“I get both perspectives. As baseball players we have a duty to support our family, and obviously upwards of $700 million is enough to support more than one family! But it’s the competitive beast. Get the most you can when it’s your time in free agency, and he did that. He performed, so it’s well deserved."

Rodon went on:

“Obviously, we’d love to have had Soto in a Yankees uniform for the rest of his career because he’s such a great player, but he did what was right for him.”

The Yankees lefty will be tasked with stopping Soto, as Rodon is the starter on Friday night. Soto is hitting just .255 to start the season and his New York Mets tenure.

